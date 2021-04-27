EAU CLAIRE — Not desiring one of its 11 seats to stay empty for nearly a year, the Eau Claire City Council will fill the vacancy by appointing a city resident during the next couple of months.
In a 10-0 vote during Tuesday's meeting, the City Council decided it will seek applications from people interested in filling the at-large seat that Mai Xiong resigned from early this month.
"I think it's imperative we try to select an 11th council member," council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said.
Without an appointed member, the position would be vacant until the April 2022 election, she noted.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert agreed, saying that the council is in a position now where only a few absences could prevent decisions on items that require supermajority votes.
“We need to make sure we have more voices at the table for those difficult decisions,” he said.
Gragert added that the council could run into situations this summer with multiple members absent as they satisfy their "pent-up" desire for travel after postponing vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A timeline for filling the vacant seat shows applications from adult residents will be accepted until mid-May, followed by interviews in front of the council later that month. Candidates will then have a last chance to make their case for the position at the June 7 council meeting before the council votes the following day on its choice. The winning candidate would then be sworn in and take office on June 21.
Xiong, who had been in office since the April 2020 election, resigned the post earlier this month due to responsibilities of a new job and serving as vice chairwoman of the state's Equity and Inclusion Council.
Brush site fees delayed
Fees for disposing of grass clippings, dead leaves and small brush will not be charged until May 15 at the city's Jeffers Road Brush Site.
On Tuesday the council unanimously voted to open the brush site today(Wednesday), but hold off on imposing fees that will be higher than what residents paid last year.
The council also voted 9-1 — Councilman David Klinkhammer cast the lone dissenting vote — to reduce the increase planned to the fee for disposing of large bags of yard waste. Initially planned to jump from 50 cents per bag to $2, the council instead decided that $1 was reasonable.
“This is an option we should probably keep as accessible as possible,” Gragert said of the per-bag fee, adding it is for people who seldom use the brush site.
A season pass for unlimited use of the brush site will be $45 — up from $35 charged when Boxx Sanitation previously ran the operation. Emptying pickup truck beds full of yard waste cost $5 to $10 under Boxx's management, but is rising to $15 to $20 as the city is now running the operation.
Emmanuelle defended the fee increases as affordable to provide a "high-value" service to residents.
"I happen to think the price is an incredible value," she said.
Even with the increasing fees, Community Services Director Renee Tyler said Tuesday that financial projections for the site show it could still run a deficit of about $49,000.
For the past five years, Boxx has run the site at 5710 Jeffers Road through a contract with the city. The Eau Claire-based refuse hauler declined to renew the contract in fall and the city received no interest from other private operators when it sought proposals in February.
When the city does begin requiring fees at the site in mid-May, only credit cards or checks will be taken at the brush site. Residents who use cash can pre-pay during weekday business hours at the city's Central Maintenance Facility, 910 Forest St.
Other business
Also during Tuesday's meeting:
• After a failed attempt to postpone a decision, the council voted 10-0 to sell a small lot on International Drive in the Sky Park Industrial Center for $27,000 to Hulke Properties for the construction of a crematorium building.
• A budget for Eau Claire's use of $866,908 in annual funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant and related HOME program was unanimously approved by the council. Along with the yearly allocation, the city also received a one-time $331,145 CDBG allocation funded by federal coronavirus relief legislation. The council approved allocating those one-time funds to Sojourner House for the expansion of its downtown Eau Claire homeless shelter.
• A tax increment financing district that would provide funds for public improvements along Menomonie Street by the planned Sonnentag Centre gained the council's unanimous support. The plan for Eau Claire's TIF District No. 14 now goes to a panel of city, Eau Claire County, Eau Claire schools and Chippewa Valley Technical College representatives for approval.
• Eau Claire's first water rate increase since 2014 was unanimously approved by the council, largely to pay for recent and current improvements to the city's Water Treatment Plant. Taking effect May 1, the quarterly water bill for an average Eau Claire home will rise $8.37. A second rate hike will add another $2 to that quarterly bill, but won't be enacted until plant improvements are finished sometime next year.
• Land for multiple new housing developments ranging from single-family lots to a 28-unit apartment building was rezoned through unanimous votes of the council. The only project on the agenda that did not move forward was a twin home development planned along Folsom Street that the developer withdrew from consideration.