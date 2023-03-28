EAU CLAIRE — A tie vote of the Eau Claire City Council stopped short of the majority needed to approve a $30 local vehicle registration fee to help pay for city road projects.
Under discussion since February, the proposed fee — commonly called a “wheel tax” — filed in a 5-5 vote during Tuesday’s council meeting. (One member, Vice President Emily Berge, was absent due to a trip to Washington, D.C. to speak with national politicians as part of a group that advocates on behalf of city governments.)
For Councilman Roderick Jones, the decision came down to asking residents who approved city and school referendums in November to pay more each year for their family’s cars.
“Our community members are asking for a respite,” he said prior to voting no. “They need a break. They have been asked to do a lot.”
While an extra $30 per vehicle may not seem like much to many families, Jones put it in the context of how many school lunches, diapers and hours to have children at day care that could buy.
Councilman Charlie Johnson, who also voted against the wheel tax, said the new fee would hit low-income families the hardest.
“For a lot of residents, they just can’t find another $30,” he said.
Council President Terry Weld had voted for the wheel tax so the city can maintain the quality of its roads while the costs to rebuild them have been rising.
“We need the additional funding so we can stay level with what we provide to our residents,” he said.
And without the additional revenue to go toward roads, Weld said the city will have to consider places to cut in its budget.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson, who voted against the wheel tax, cast blame for the financial predicament of Wisconsin’s cities at the feet of state lawmakers.
“This is a systemic issue created by the state,” she said.
Anderson noted the $7.1 billion surplus the state is sitting on, but said they’re not sharing that money with cities yet. She urged Eau Claire residents to contact legislators who are drafting the 2023-25 state budget to ask that it include more shared revenue with cities.
“They can fix it,” she said. “They’ve got over $7 billion. They can help.”
Annexation approved
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council voted 9-1 to approve a local developer’s request to annex 438 acres into city limits despite opposition voiced by town of Washington residents.
Council members said the new housing that CDPG Developers intends to build on the southernmost 235 acres there is necessary to handle the community’s population growth.
“We have the beautiful issue of being a growing city,” Councilwoman Kate Felton said. “We’re frankly going to need the housing. There’s no question about that.”
Councilman Andrew Werthmann acknowledged the concerns that town residents voiced during Monday night’s public hearing on the annexation.
“I struggle with this and I understand when people come in and say there will be an impact on their neighborhood,” he said.
But he added that the planned housing development called Orchard Hills will still face future public hearings and council votes before anything can be built there.
“I feel like there are so many steps to come here,” he said.
The lone vote against the annexation came from Councilman Larry Mboga, who had unsuccessfully sought to delay the decision until the state Department of Natural Resources makes its ruling on the city’s request to extend its sewer service area to the Orchard Hills land.
But Mboga did commend the developer for meeting with neighbors in the past year and adjusting plans to address their concerns.
This was the council’s second time approving the annexation. On June 14 the council voted 9-2 to annex the 438 acres, but the town sued the city to overturn that. In February, Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long issued a ruling voiding that first annexation because it lacked a crucial signature. For its second annexation attempt, the developer used a different annexation procedure that requires fewer signatures, but still has the OK of the majority of landowners involved.
Dog, cat limits changing
Limits on dogs and cats per household will increase in July, but a cap of five pets total will remain in place.
Currently the limit on dogs is two per household, but that will go up to three this summer. Likewise the current three-cat limit for families is increasing to four felines.
The City Council voted 7-3 on Tuesday to change those limits for dogs and cats, thereby eliminating a time-consuming variance process that families have previously used to get more pets than are normally allowed.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said the proposal makes sense because it fits the most popular request for variances — just one more dog or cat.
“The Police Department is bringing forth this ordinance in line with the community’s behavior,” she said.
The trio of dissenting votes came from council members who are worried that allowing homes to have an additional pet, namely a dog, will result in a significant increase in the animals in the city and potential problems associated with them.
“I don’t think I’m ready to support this as it results in people being able to have three dogs when I don’t think that’s the best idea at this point,” Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.