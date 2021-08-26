EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire city and county residents will get their say on how millions in federal COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the community.
An in-person listening session scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 will be held by city and county leaders at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“It’s an opportunity for people in Eau Claire and Eau Claire County to give their ideas on what they would like to see those (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars being used for,” said city Finance Director Jay Winzenz.
That legislation approved by Congress in March is providing $13.5 million to the city and $20.3 million to the county for use on projects to help the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and improve utility infrastructure.
Both the city and county are beginning their own separate processes for deciding how the money should be spent.
The city is starting with the upcoming listening session, which will be followed by an online survey community members can participate in. The City Council will then take that public input into consideration at a work session this fall to determine priorities for using the money.
“Our hope is to get those priorities established in October,” Winzenz said.
Using that general guidance from elected officials, the city manager will ultimately come up with a proposal on how the city's ARPA funds should be budgeted. The council will then review that plan and make a final decision on how the funds will be spent.
As the city will already be under deadlines this fall to complete its operating budget for 2022, Winzenz said the final decisions on the federal COVID-19 relief money will likely happen during winter.
Meanwhile the Eau Claire County government has made an early decision on how a portion of its ARPA dollars will be spent and created a special group to make recommendations on the rest.
In July the County Board voted to put $2.8 million of its ARPA funds toward broadband development in rural areas. The money will serve as matching funds for projects that come forward to expand high-speed internet access for towns in the county.
For the remaining $17.5 million to be allocated, a 14-member task force has recently been formed by the county to make recommendations on ways to use those COVID-19 relief funds.
ARPA has broad categories for how communities can use the money. Projects that address the pandemic's impact on households, unemployed workers, small businesses, nonprofit organizations, tourism-related entities and the hospitality industry are allowed uses. Using the funds to offset government revenue losses, public health needs, safety measures in gathering places and key workplaces, and capital improvements in public facilities all attributed to the pandemic are other potential ways to use the money.
Other possible areas for spending include behavioral health care, services for the homeless, affordable housing development, addressing public health or educational disparities, and providing premium pay to eligible workers.
The act also allows the money to go toward improvements to water, sewer, stormwater and broadband infrastructure.