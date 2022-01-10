EAU CLAIRE — City leaders talked Monday night about potential uses for $13.5 million in COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds, but didn’t decide what causes would be priorities.
Council members reviewed results of an online exercise they did to try and set those priorities, but didn’t reach consensus during Monday’s work session on which issues should be addressed by American Rescue Plan Act money coming to the city.
Councilwoman Emily Berge noted that some of the potential uses of the funds — developing affordable housing, aiding small businesses and the tourism industry — have already been the focus of other efforts.
“Those are all worthy things, but I feel like programs have already given them money,” she said.
Acknowledging her background as a mental health counselor with two children, Berge said she’s seen the pandemic’s impact on children and patients. She argued that improving behavioral health and childhood environments in the community are worthy uses of the city’s ARPA funds.
Councilman John Lor urged that the funds be used to address homelessness, aid nonprofit organizations and improve Eau Claire’s utility infrastructure.
“We as a council need to keep the community safe,” he said in his plea to put money toward the city’s water and sewer systems.
Prior to the meeting, eight out of 11 council members answered an online survey to judge their support for funding 22 different areas where the federal dollars could be used. The survey didn’t result in a strict ranking, but generally showed areas council members would support funding, be OK with it or oppose it.
Public health needs, developing affordable housing, services to help the homeless and creating healthy childhood environments saw wide support on the council in the online exercise. Also popular were improving behavioral health care, dealing with the pandemic’s impact on small businesses and nonprofit organizations, and addressing disparities in public health outcomes.
Giving premium pay to workers in various industries, using the funds to boost the city’s utility infrastructure and improving broadband were areas that saw far less support on the council.
Berge saw premium pay as benefiting individuals more than the broader community.
“There’s still value there, but I did take the philosophy of what would help our community best,” she said.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said improving accessibility of broadband internet is important, but it is better handled by the county government as their territory includes rural areas where service is lacking.
“I think that’s absolutely essential, but maybe not at our level,” she said.
After about two hours of discussion on Monday night, council President Terry Weld said it didn’t appear if there was consensus yet as the meeting reached its end. Some council members had expressed a desire to push ahead, while others wanted to step back and do more research, he noted.
Once the city’s elected leaders do set priority areas for using the funds, the city manager will create a process for seeking proposals from city departments and outside groups for projects that would address those pressing issues.
The city has until the end of 2024 to designate exactly how the funds will be used and until the end of 2026 to spend them.
One council member already has a specific project in mind that he’d like to see a portion of the funds go toward.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert said a project he believes would make an immediate difference is creating a warm place during the daytime where homeless people can go in winter when other shelters aren’t open.
“The most urgent thing is really that in my opinion,” he said. “It’s one of those examples of how some money would be really useful now.”
The Eau Claire County government is also receiving $20.3 million from ARPA. Since July, the County Board has designated a total of $5.55 million, which will be used for broadband infrastructure, help to businesses and nonprofits, responding to the pandemic, county property infrastructure and program administration.