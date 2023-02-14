EAU CLAIRE — City Council members signaled an interest in seeing a proposal to create a local vehicle registration fee — commonly called a “wheel tax” — to help fund road construction in Eau Claire.
After hearing a presentation on the idea from city staff, the consensus among council members was they would like to delve deeper into the potential for a wheel tax.
“To sum up, the council would like to move forward, at least in the exploratory phase and in the $25 range,” council President Terry Weld said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s study session.
Based on estimates from the city, a $25 wheel tax would generate about $1.265 million annually to help pay for roadwork.
Tuesday’s discussion was a study session, which does not create policy but gives city staff direction. To enact a wheel tax the city would need to approve a new ordinance, which would be preceded by public hearings and discussions before a vote.
The wheel tax would be added to the $85 annual fee already charged by the state for registering a regular passenger vehicle in Wisconsin.
And the majority of Eau Claire motorists already pay a $30 wheel tax to Eau Claire County for upkeep of rural highways. There is a portion of the city that lies in Chippewa County, which has not established a wheel tax of its own yet.
The city is mulling a wheel tax not to increase the amount of streets it repaves each year, but to change how the current level of roadwork is funded.
“Our street program is in a good state and we’re not proposing anything new,” said Dave Solberg, engineering director and deputy city manager.
“What the local vehicle registration fee would do would shore up our finances for what we’re doing already.”
The fees would go toward eliminating a subsidy the city’s general fund pays for roadwork, lowering how much debt is used to fund road construction and reduce special assessments that homeowners pay when there is a street project happening by their homes.
But like any proposal for a new fee, the wheel tax idea did raise some controversy among constituents.
“I received a really strong, immediate reaction from folks on this,” Councilwoman Emily Anderson said.
She asked Solberg and other city staffers for more information on the potential of a wheel tax so she could field questions from residents.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said he’d consider a wheel tax even as high as $30, but said it should come with improvements that would appeal to residents. Pitching the wheel tax revenue to help improve plowing or increase safety on roads were among the ideas he suggested.
“I want to sell more to the community if we make a change like this,” he said. “Let’s put more on the table.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are 33 municipalities in the state that currently charge a wheel tax and three more are set to begin in April. Those annual fees range from $10 to $40.
A dozen counties in the state, including Eau Claire County, currently charge a wheel tax. It will grow to 13 in April when Vernon County’s takes effect. Wheel taxes charged by Wisconsin counties range from $10 to $30 per year.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• A $1.14 million grant will be used by Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity to buy the seldom-used classroom wing of Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave. The homebuilding charity is currently in negotiations to purchase the building so it could be converted into affordable housing for local veterans.
• An agreement approved between the city and CORBA will allow the local nonprofit recreation organization to improve the trail system at the municipal well field on Eau Claire’s north side. This gave the group the go-ahead to begin working with a professional trail planner this year to map out improvements, but additional city approvals will be required before any of the physical work can commence.
• The council voted to approve 11 street projects spread across the Randall Park and North Side Hill neighborhoods, and the city’s Cannery District redevelopment area.
• Changes approved to the city’s contract with Visit Eau Claire show that a portion of the room taxes that usually would go to the local convention and visitors bureau will be kept by the city for the next 20 years. Those funds will reimburse the city for advancing a $2.4 million donation that Visit Eau Claire made to the County Materials Complex.