The Eau Claire City Council is considering whether a "wheel tax" — a local fee to fund local road projects — should be added to annual vehicle registration fees paid by motorists who reside in Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — City Council members signaled an interest in seeing a proposal to create a local vehicle registration fee — commonly called a “wheel tax” — to help fund road construction in Eau Claire.

After hearing a presentation on the idea from city staff, the consensus among council members was they would like to delve deeper into the potential for a wheel tax.

