Eau Claire’s top city staffer announced he will retire this spring after just over four years in the job, but more than 30 at City Hall.
Dale Peters notified elected officials and municipal employees Monday that he intends to retire as city manager in May.
“Eau Claire has a thriving and bright future, and I look forward to working with you for a smooth transition,” he wrote.
Peters, who will turn 59 shortly before retirement, said his announcement is intended to give the City Council enough time to have his successor in place before work begins on next year’s budget.
“As much as I would love to have him stay and be the city manager of Eau Claire, I certainly understand and respect that after 30-plus years he’s ready to retire,” council President Terry Weld said.
Peters’ announcement didn’t surprise Weld, though, as the city has seen turnover in several other high-ranking staff positions in recent years as people in those jobs reached retirement age.
Formerly serving as the city’s human resources director, Peters did note that fellow baby boomers retiring did lead to a wave of about 50% turnover in the municipal workforce. Seeing that wave crest and begin rolling back made Peters comfortable wading out into the waters of retirement.
Looking back on his tenure as city manager, Peters remarked how it was a transitional time for the city, but now there is a sense of stability.
Aside from employees at City Hall changing, he also noted large turnover in the City Council in the past two years as well. Revitalization of Eau Claire’s downtown has continued under Peters’ leadership, and the city posted a record for new construction in 2017. The city also put stronger emphasis on building “quality of life” for residents young and old, Peters said, and created more public-private partnerships including last week’s agreement to boost seating capacity of a forthcoming event center.
“There are a lot of good things happening right now,” he said. “Eau Claire has seemed to reach a critical mass in excitement, energy and growth.”
Maintaining that momentum will be up to his successor.
The initial steps to hire a new city manager may start as early as next week with a work session of the City Council, Weld said. During that meeting, the council would learn about the hiring process used in prior years and make some decisions on how the upcoming search should go. Among the choices the council will make are whether the city should hire a consultant to help solicit job candidates, if the search should be nationwide or smaller in scope, and how to involve the community in the process.
Giving a few months of advance notice was intended to eliminate the need to name an interim leader before a new city manager could be named, Peters said.
Weld said Peters’ wisdom and experience will be missed.
“I really have come to depend on his leadership and insight,” said Weld, who served two years as an at-large councilman before being elected council president last April.
In his retirement announcement, Peters thanked the many people he’s worked alongside.
“Over the years, I have had the honor and privilege to work with many brilliant and passionate co-workers, community leaders and council members,” Peters wrote.
Peters first came to Eau Claire in 1979 to attend UW-Eau Claire. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in television production with a minor in environmental science.
He then attended graduate school in UW-Madison and landed a job in risk management at Conagra in Omaha, Neb. Peters returned to Eau Claire in 1989 to work as risk manager for the city, but his responsibilities grew over the years.
Human resources director was added to his title in 1995, followed by other duties, including assistant city manager in 2006.
The City Council opted to hire an outsider, Russell Van Gompel, as city manager in 2012, but Peters was the runner-up in that search. When the council opted not to renew Van Gompel’s contract in 2015, it named Peters as the new city manager and he took office in January 2016.
In retirement, Peters plans to stay in Eau Claire, but also travel with his wife, Tally, and visit their two grown children who live in other states.
He also intends to spend more time on his hobbies of sailing, canoeing and bike riding. Another pursuit that Peters plans to work on in retirement is leading an effort to create a house for hospice patients in Eau Claire.