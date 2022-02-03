EAU CLAIRE — The schedule for casual meet-and-greets and formal interviews with finalists for Eau Claire's city manager position will be similar to what was done during last year's attempt to find a new leader.
Final details are still being worked out, but City Council President Terry Weld said chances for the public to hear from the candidates will mirror the 2021 process.
"I’m pretty certain it will stay the same,” he said.
That will include a meet-and-greet tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22 where candidates will have informal conversations with City Council members, but it will also be open to the public and media.
The city had a similar chance for public engagement in January 2021 with three finalists who were then vying for the job. That search ended with the city's top pick opting to take a job elsewhere, and the council restarting its search in late June.
With the aid of Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm Polihire, the city got 37 applicants for the job between October and the end of 2021. On Wednesday evening, the city announced that Interim City Manager David Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch, operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, are finalists for the job.
Like last winter, Weld said the finalists meet-and-greets are being planned to be held inside of the apparatus bay of Fire Station No. 2, located behind City Hall. The large garage was chosen because it gets plenty of fresh outdoor air when its doors are open, reducing the chances of attendees catching COVID-19.
Eau Claire County remained rated "critically high" for COVID-19 activity this week — as was the rest of Wisconsin. However, the case trajectory was falling by 42% during the past two weeks, according to state Department of Health Services data.
Unless the local COVID-19 situation worsens later this month, Weld anticipates the meet-and-greets will take place.
“Right now we all felt pretty comfortable with what we did last time and I think that’s the plan, too,” he said.
The manager finalists will also face questions from three panels prior to their final interviews with the council.
Those panels will consist of city department directors, municipal employees and a variety of community members. For the most part, Weld said the same people who served on those committees for the 2021 finalists will be back again to meet with Solberg and Hirsch.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson had been pushing for ways to get youths to have a voice in the manager selection process.
Last month she received support from fellow council members to distribute a survey to local civics teachers so their students could give insights on what qualities the city should look for in a new manager. In an email, she said she is unsure if the survey responses will come back in time to be considered by the panels and council, but reaching out to civic-minded youth is another goal she had by asking students' opinions.
"Ultimately, my goal is to grow a collaboration with the school district so the city can be a partner in providing civic engagement education and in empowering the next generation of city leaders," she said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
All of the panel discussions with city manager finalists will be video recorded for the council to watch as part of its deliberations.
Last year there was a video of each of the three finalists answering questions that the public could see through the city's website. Weld did not know on Thursday if the city would do the same this time.
"If we can and timing allows it, we will,” he said.
That's among the details Weld is hoping to have worked out next week.
The City Council also will discuss candidate interview questions during the closed session portion of its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The council's interviews with the finalists are planned for Feb. 23. Following that, the council will deliberate on them and Weld is optimistic the city will be able to announce a new manager at the end of the month.