Delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eau Claire has now resumed its search for the next city manager.
The city had originally hoped to have a new leader in place this summer, but after COVID-19 hit and the recruitment process was set back, the new goal is for the next city manager to start in late fall.
“Ideally, if everything goes smoothly we’ll have someone by the end of the year,” City Council President Terry Weld said.
Current City Manager Dale Peters announced in early February that he would retire sometime in May. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic went global in mid-March, Peters decided to delay his retirement to continue leading the city through the crisis. He has not yet announced a new retirement date.
The council decided on March 17 to postpone its city manager recruitment process because it would be more difficult given that gatherings and travel were discouraged at the time.
“It just made sense for us to delay things,” Weld said.
He added that leaders in other cities that might consider the Eau Claire job would’ve been in the same position as Peters — staying put in their current jobs to manage the crisis for their communities.
But with restrictions on gatherings and travel now relaxed, the city is proceeding with its search.
On Tuesday evening, the council met via videoconference with a consultant the city hired to help with the recruitment process.
Sharon Klumpp, a director at Baker Tilly who specializes in executive recruitment and working with local governments, spoke about the job’s description and desired qualities for the next manager.
“We’re looking for someone who’s coming to Eau Claire not just for a job, but to really become part of the community,” she said.
Klumpp is beginning to create a brochure to advertise the job to potential candidates and broached the question of what pay the city would be willing to offer to the new hire.
Peters currently is paid a salary of $158,787, plus $4,764 in deferred compensation and a $6,000 annual car allowance, Klumpp said.
She surveyed similar-size Wisconsin cities and found their top staffers are currently making an average annual salary of $165,300. Managers recently hired at other midsized U.S. cities received offers averaging $164,100.
For Eau Claire’s strategy to attract quality candidates, Klumpp suggested the city advertise the job’s salary with a maximum of $175,000. She noted that does not commit the city into spending that much though, as the salary would depend on candidates’ experience and qualifications. Benefits and other types of compensation also could be negotiable within that maximum salary or extra, she noted.
Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said Eau Claire needs to show it is serious about seeking candidates nationwide by listing a competitive salary for the job.
“In simple terms, ‘you get what you pay for,’” she said.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson voiced a note of concern at how that salary would compare to the lower wages made by most people in Eau Claire. However, she said that being competitive in hiring a new manager is in the best interests of the city.
Councilman David Klinkhammer said he’s comfortable setting the maximum salary of $175,000 because candidates will know “it’s not etched in stone” and there will be negotiations about the actual pay with the finalist.
“Let’s give ourselves the best opportunity to attract a quality person,” he said.
The council signaled Klumpp to begin writing up the job brochure with a pay ceiling of $175,000, but did not give their final OK on Tuesday. Council members said they wanted to consult with city finance and human resources staff about the potential budgetary impact of offering that salary before making a final decision.