Eau Claire residents interested in having their voice in city government have opportunities through 15 newly created spots on groups that deal with affordable housing and property values in Eau Claire.
Last week the city’s website began allowing people to apply for the 10 citizen spots on the new Housing Opportunities Commission and five positions on the Board of Review.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for citizens to contribute to their community,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
The City Council created the Housing Opportunities Commission last month to work on affordable housing policies and programs, promote public-private partnerships and review civic strategies for increasing homeownership.
One council member will serve on that commission, but the remaining 10 members will be city residents with a variety of experiences. That includes backgrounds in real estate, development, property management, public health, social services, architecture and urban planning. But the council also wants people who have had personal struggles finding affordable housing in Eau Claire and at least one person who has lived in student rental housing.
The new commission’s first meeting date hasn’t been set yet, but Peters said its roster will likely be filled in April.
“The timing will be dependent on the number of applications we receive,” he said.
People have already been applying for the Housing Opportunities Commission, but not enough yet to fill all of its seats, according to Councilwoman Kate Beaton. She co-sponsored the creation of the new commission and leads a panel that appoints citizen members to the city’s boards, committees and commissions.
“We look for people who represent a diverse perspective or opinion,” she said of the city’s Appointments Committee.
For the new housing commission, she hopes that community members representing all the different professional and personal experiences sought for the group apply for the openings.
For another panel now accepting resident applications, the city is hoping for applicants with a particular set of skills.
Though not listed as a mandatory requirement to serve on the Board of Review, Peters said the city is seeking applicants with experience and knowledge in real estate, law, construction or finance. The Board of Review is a quasi-judicial board that reviews and judges appeals that homeowners and businesses make on the city’s assessments of their property, which are used to calculate their tax bills.
Previously only City Council members and three city employees served on the Board of Review. But the council decided last month that its composition should change to consist of two elected city officials, two staff members and three people who simply live in Eau Claire. Two additional residents also will be appointed as alternates to fill in when the other citizen members are absent or there is a conflict-of-interest for a board member due to a connection with a party appealing its property assessment.
Though the Board of Review usually meets for just one day in late spring or early summer to hear appeals, that often takes up the entire workday. And in years where there are numerous appeals, the group will meet on subsequent days until all the cases are heard and decided.
Meanwhile, the Housing Opportunities Commission will meet on a regular basis, but how often that is and the time of the group’s meetings won’t be set until after the members are chosen and decide that.
The 15 newly created spots for Eau Claire residents to volunteer their time and expertise to the city comes when its other groups are also looking for new members.
“We have 20 boards and commissions and many of them turn over in April,” Peters said.
Interest in those groups varies, with some getting numerous applications but others struggling to get one. One of the more obscure groups, the Utility Appeals Board — a panel that hears from people contesting their water bills and sometimes doesn’t even meet each year — has had a vacancy for a while now, Beaton said. Despite how infrequently some groups meet, she said all serve important functions in the city government.
“Those are things we really need people to serve on,” she said. “It’s how our city runs.”
Peters also noted that serving on the groups also has been a stepping stone for some people who became interested in running for public office.
“Many council members started their community involvement by serving on boards and commissions,” he said.