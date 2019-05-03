Eau Claire County kept its rank as Wisconsin’s 10th biggest earner of tourism dollars in 2018.
After jockeying around in the low teens for years, the county vaulted to the No. 10 spot in 2017 and data released Friday shows it was able to hold that rank last year.
The state Department of Tourism reported that Eau Claire County had $256 million in direct visitor spending on hotel rooms, restaurants, shops, transportation and recreation.
Linda John, executive director of convention and visitors bureau Visit Eau Claire, noted that spending was about flat — just slightly down from the $257 in tourism revenues from 2017.
Despite that slight dip in spending, the number of jobs in the county supported by tourism grew a little, according to the report. There were 4,612 full-time equivalent jobs in the county tied to tourism last year, up from 4,578 in 2017.
John attributes Eau Claire’s jump into the top 10 in part to national media attention on the area two years ago that made more people consider a visit to the Chippewa Valley.
When looking at three neighboring counties — Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn — the one with the smallest tourist economy saw the biggest growth.
Tourists spent $46 million in Dunn County in 2017, but it rose more than 15 percent last year to $53 million.
“We like to see it when some of these regional nearby counties show growth as well,” John said.
Chippewa County saw a smaller increase in its tourist economy, but hit a milestone. Last year there was $100 million in visitor spending there, up from $98 million the year before.
Summer is the most popular season to visit the area, John said, followed by fall. Winter and spring are tougher times to bring tourists here, she said, mostly due to the weather.
In addition to summer music festivals that draw in big crowds, John said the area benefits from parks, rivers, recreational trails and other amenities.
The county’s creative economy also is on the rise, she said, while it continues to also be a family-friendly destination that draws in youth sports tournaments that can pack hotels.
Statewide, tourism spending numbers are not yet finalized.