EAU CLAIRE — Delays in authorizing borrowing for Eau Claire County government building projects, rural highway work and squad car purchases planned this year pose risks of higher costs or lengthy postponements, according to a memo from the county’s Finance Department.
Last month the County Board voted 23-1 to postpone its initial approval to borrow up to $5.2 million to help pay for this year’s projects, rescheduling the decision for its next meeting on Feb. 22.
“We need to think about this, just give it pause,” Supervisor Stella Pagonis said, according to a recording of the Jan. 17 meeting.
She led the push to postpone the resolution for new borrowing, pushing to wait for an updated financial report this month that could point to other available funding that would not add to the county’s debt.
Norb Kirk, county finance director, did not oppose the delay, but cautioned that the county would see consequences it the postponement stretches out.
“Currently I’m sitting on purchase orders for capital that I am not processing because I do not know where the funds are going to come from,” he said.
Among those capital items the county intends to order in 2023 are some replacement squad cars for the sheriff’s office. Kirk said the lead time between ordering and actually getting the vehicles is currently about a year.
Kirk and other county department heads presented information at Thursday evening’s meeting of the county Finance and Budget Committee about impacts that further delays of the borrowing vote would have on this year’s projects.
For several of the updates and improvements to county buildings, the memo states that a delay now could result in them getting pushed back to 2024. That would be due to long lead times getting materials and contractors booked up for 2023 jobs before the county could secure a spot on their schedules for its work.
Rising costs for certain materials are concerns about other projects. For example, materials costs to replace the roof of the county’s Agriculture & Resource Center in Altoona are expected to rise 5% to 10% per quarter this year. Sheetrock, which the county will use for remodeling some offices inside the courthouse, was up 15% in price last month. The memo notes that until the county is able to push projects ahead so they could be bid and lock in a price, that work would still be vulnerable to rising costs.
A high bar
The borrowing vote delayed in January and returning later this month is an initial signal the county will borrow, but does not yet issue that debt.
“By doing it now we ensure that our creditors, our suppliers, our directors, everybody will know we are committed to these jobs and we will find a way to pay for them,” Supervisor Dane Zook, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said to his colleagues during last month’s County Board meeting.
The actual sale of the bonds or notes that borrow money would happen later this year, Kirk said, likely in August or September. And at that time the county would decide how much debt to take out — however much is needed at that time, as long as its under the limit set in the initial resolution made by the County Board.
An initial resolution for new debt does require a larger majority than any other decision the County Board has to make. At least 22 supervisors — three-quarters of all 29 members of the County Board — is needed to approve that resolution.
That high bar for approval was apparent during the Jan. 17 County Board meeting. Pagonis and others alluded to the absence of five supervisors that night, which meant only three “no” votes would be needed to block the borrowing. With a minority able to scuttle the main vote, the alternative presented for a one-month delay easily gained wide approval.
In the past, the initial resolution for borrowing had sailed through approval.
“Typically, there never really has been an issue,” Kirk said, citing experience of working for Eau Claire County for five years.
That changed in September when a vote to borrow up to $9.5 million for last year’s projects failed. The County Board instead decided that $7.4 million in federal pandemic-relief money and $1.9 million in county surplus money pay for those projects.
Whereas the county’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is now mostly committed, supervisors are shifting their attention to the county’s growing fund balance as a potential way to help pay for this year’s projects.
The fund balance — money the county has available that is used to pay for its bills while awaiting seasonal revenue sources like grants and payments from other governments come in — has grown notably larger in recent years.
At the end of 2019, it was just under $10 million, but two years later it had grown to $17.9 million. The latest report the County Board got on the fund balance put it at about $19 million at the end of 2022.
“Historically for many years we had a $10 million fund balance and now its at $19 million,” Pagonis said last month. “So we’re planning to borrow and I think it’s questionable.”
Kirk attributes the growing balance to having a couple of better-than-expected years for sales taxes, more conservative budgeting during the pandemic and the Human Services Department no longer seeing sizable deficits that were a problem in the past.
But he cautioned during last month’s County Board meeting that the county shouldn’t spend the fund balance back down to $10 million as that would be “way too tight.”
The county’s current fund balance policy includes figures of $13 million and $15.9 million as target levels to strive for.
A clearer picture
When delaying last month, county supervisors were hoping that an updated financial report in February will give a clearer picture of how 2022 ended for the county government.
The report Kirk is scheduled to deliver on Feb. 22 will have some updated financial figures, but he cautions they won’t be the absolute final ones for 2022.
Some county departments don’t close their books until February or March. The Human Services Department — which works with agencies that run on a July through June fiscal year calendar — won’t have its 2022 books finalized until late June.
“Government takes a while to close out their books,” Kirk said. “We won’t know how we closed out 2022 until July.”
But he sees why the county’s elected officials want more information before deciding if any new debt should be issued this year.
“I certainly understand the board perspective of wanting to see how things turn out and not borrow more than necessary,” Kirk said.
At last month’s meeting, Supervisor Steve Chilson said the budgetary decision on whether to borrow is the responsibility of the County Board.
“If certain people in administration don’t care how capital projects are funded, that’s their opinion,” he said.
Even when advocating for the delay last month, Supervisor Brett Geboy said he would likely vote for the borrowing resolution in February.
Key to getting his vote was a clause added to the resolution that requires Kirk to give a report with alternatives to new debt before the county actually borrows the funds.
On Thursday, Kirk said he is expecting the County Board will proceed with its vote later this month on the initial resolution to borrow. He said information provided this week about impacts on 2023’s projects — higher prices or being waylaid until next year — was meant as “full disclosure” to supervisors about what further delays to the vote could bring.