Eau Claire County Agriculture & Resource Center

The Eau Claire County Agriculture & Resource Center, 227 First Ave., Altoona, is slated to get its boiler and roof replaced, solar panels added on top of the building and seal coating to fix up its parking lot this year. These capital projects and others planned this year by the county could face delays and cost increases depending on how long the County Board puts off a decision on borrowing.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Delays in authorizing borrowing for Eau Claire County government building projects, rural highway work and squad car purchases planned this year pose risks of higher costs or lengthy postponements, according to a memo from the county’s Finance Department.

Last month the County Board voted 23-1 to postpone its initial approval to borrow up to $5.2 million to help pay for this year’s projects, rescheduling the decision for its next meeting on Feb. 22.

