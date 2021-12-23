EAU CLAIRE — Year-to-date home sales in the state and Eau Claire County remain slightly ahead of 2020’s record year, despite declining numbers in recent months.
Through November, the state was a mere 0.3% ahead of the pace of home sales set in 2020 while Eau Claire County had a healthier 2.1% lead, according to statistics released this week by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Mary Duff, chairwoman of the association, said in a news release that being close to last year’s numbers is surprising considering the inventory of homes for sale is 10% lower.
“Very tight inventory continues to be a drag on sales, so it’s quite remarkable that we are essentially even with last year’s record pace,” she stated.
There were 82,280 homes sold in the first 11 months of this year statewide, up by just 225 over the same time in 2020. A sales lead established earlier this year has been waning in recent months as sales in the later part of 2021 have not met levels seen the same time in 2020.
November took another small bite into the lead with 7,714 homes sold last month in Wisconsin — 60 fewer than a year before.
In Eau Claire County, there were 132 homes sold last month, down 13 from November 2020. Year-to-date, there have been 1,457 homes sold in the county, which is 30 more than the same time last year.
Chippewa and Dunn counties were behind last year’s pace by over 16% as of November. The 778 home sold during the first 11 months of this year in Chippewa County was 151 less than the same time in 2020. Though sales in Dunn County improved in November, the 549 homes sold so far this year is still 112 behind last year’s pace.
In addition to lower inventories affecting sales, the scarcity of homes for sale is also driving up prices.
The median price of a home for sale in Wisconsin has been $241,000 so far this year, up by $21,000 at the same point in 2020.
Eau Claire County’s median home price is right at that current state level, but neighboring counties are seeing typical homes sell for slightly less. Median prices were $239,900 in Chippewa County and $230,000 in Dunn County.
Mortgage rates, while higher than record lows seen a year ago, are still low and helping to fuel interest in homebuying.
“Mortgage rates fell to record-low levels in December of last year, and while they increased slightly in 2021, they remained very low by historical standards, which has helped keep Wisconsin housing affordable,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in the news release.
As of November, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.07%, according to Freddie Mac. That was up from 2.77% a year before.
Theo and economists believe that mortgage rates will continue to rise in 2022.
Dave Clark, a Marquette University economist who consults with the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said higher rates could be a result of this year’s surge in inflation.
“There are myriad potential economic consequences resulting from unchecked inflation, including slower economic growth and higher mortgage rates,” Clark said in the news release. “While we don’t believe mortgage rates will rise to the double-digit levels seen in the early 1980s, we do expect mortgage rates to increase in 2022, until the Fed gets inflation under control.”