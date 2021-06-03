EAU CLAIRE — After a quarter century of giving, Eau Claire Community Foundation officials decided to kick off their 25th anniversary celebration by doing more giving.
The foundation, which has issued more than $18 million in grants since its inception, announced a new program Thursday that will help local nonprofits raise more money for themselves and provide them with an additional $100,000.
“ECCF has been proud to support the nonprofits that do so much for our community,” executive director Sue Bornick told guests Thursday at the foundation’s annual meeting at Holiday Inn Eau Claire South. “That support has never been more vital than now in the wake of the pandemic. That is why we are excited to launch during our yearlong celebration of our 25th anniversary a way to help our nonprofits raise money.”
The Grant Catalog will enable local nonprofits to raise money through crowdfunding via the ECCF website. When the platform goes live in July, donors will be able to read about the missions and needs of participating charities and make donations.
“This is a one-stop shop,” Bornick said. “It will allow the public to donate directly to fundraising requests from Eau Claire area nonprofits. We can take care of that for the nonprofits so they can focus on ... doing what they do best: taking care of the needs of our community.”
To sweeten the pot, ECCF plans to offer bonus grants totaling $100,000 over the next year to the top fundraisers in each of four giving categories. The foundation will award $25,000 per quarter beginning in July — $10,000 for first place, $7,000 for second, $5,000 for third and a drawing for three $1,000 bonus grants among all applicants who raise at least that sum.
The giving categories will be Create Culture (visual and performing arts, museums and literature) in the quarter beginning in July, Form Futures (education and training) starting in October, Give Green (animals, fitness and the environment) in February 2022 and Offer Opportunities (basic needs such as food, shelter and medical care) in April 2022. Each category will collect donations for a three-week period during the quarter.
The program will launch with the culture and arts category, which Bornick described as “an area that has really struggled during the pandemic” with the temporary closing of Pablo Center at the Confluence, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire and many other cultural nonprofits that depend on in-person gatherings.
“This gives the nonprofits an opportunity to help them fundraise,” she said. “They can do it on their own, but now we’re giving them an easy vehicle that they can communicate to their donors in a three-week span and just really focus on that. They don’t have to plan an event. They have an event with a crowdfunding source. It’s just another wonderful option for them.”
While COVID-19 dealt a blow to many Chippewa Valley nonprofits, the economic fallout from the pandemic had a devastating impact on many of the people those agencies serve.
After seeing the additional need created in the community, ECCF partnered with Chippewa Valley Community Foundation, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, donors and businesses to establish the Response and Recovery Fund, which distributed more than $1.1 million to local nonprofits, Bornick said.
“This new option,” she said, “is a great way to go back into life and give our nonprofits another way to raise funds to help them with the greatest needs of the community because that’s what we’re all here for is to help individuals in need.”
ECCF, which was launched in 1997 with initial pledges totaling over $1 million by 64 Society of Founders members, also announced Thursday it will work to recruit 25 new Legacy Society members.
Those donors would become members by providing meaningful gifts to the foundation in their wills or estate plans, with each getting the opportunity to grant $1,000 to a nonprofit of his or her choice. The grants will be funded by donations from the Founding Board of Trustees.
“Because of this very important initiative, our Founding Board of Trustees members and their families came forward and are providing an extra incentive,” explained Karl Murch, chairman of ECCF’s Board of Trustees. “This Legacy Society Initiative for our 25th anniversary celebration will bring an additional $25,000 or more in grants to support our community now and forever.”
The foundation, which holds 266 active funds, has total assets of more than $37 million.