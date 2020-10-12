EAU CLAIRE — A controversial proposed ordinance on the local public health officer’s powers during times when contagious diseases threaten the community is up for a vote today among the Eau Claire City Council.
Before making its decision at a 4 p.m. meeting today, the council heard Monday night from residents who argue the ordinance would be a government overreach.
“This ordinance could create constitutional doubt,” said Maggie Vinopal, who is part of a group claiming membership of 1,314 Eau Claire residents and business owners.
She contended business already are suffering, but they have been following guidelines set by their trade organizations and government regulators to control the spread of COVID-19. But she felt the proposed ordinance is too subjective and asked the council to vote no today.
The proposed ordinance would let the public health officer issue orders to control the spread of a communicable disease, but local elected officials could then vote on whether those orders should be enforced or merely advisory. If a health crisis persists long term, the proposal increases the level of legislative oversight, especially if a problem lasts for more than a year.
Under the community’s current state of emergency, the health officer has been issuing local orders since mid-May following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision overturning the statewide safer-at-home order. These local orders have limited the size of gatherings and capacity of public places.
City Attorney Stephen Nick repeated a point he has stressed while the proposed ordinance has been debated since it became public about a month ago.
“It does not expand the scope of current state law,” he said.
The proposal would adopt state laws to allow the public health officer to enforce orders created locally. That enforcement would be a $200 fine and potentially revoking a license of businesses that violate health orders.
But Nick said those, like other enforcement actions the Health Department already takes for housing codes and restaurant regulations, would be done only after education and repeated attempts to get voluntarily compliance fail.
Liseke Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said the vast majority of residents and businesses in the county have been following the local health orders, but not all.
“We do have some where it is not happening,” she said.
Approving the ordinance would give the Health Department the “small, but important” tool of issuing fines, Giese said.
But she did acknowledge the political controversy that has grown around the ordinance may still bring resistance even if it is approved today.
“I know that things are in a difficult spot right now,” Giese said.
Earlier this month, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement asking the city proposal and an identical one under consideration for Eau Claire County to be withdrawn, criticizing them for being too vague.
Nick rebutted that common critique of the proposal, stating that it creates a process — not specific measures like requiring face masks or capacity limits — the health officer would use to issue orders during a pandemic.
“It is not in any way vague,” Nick said.
Multiple Eau Claire residents who spoke Monday night disagreed with local orders currently in place, saying they’re doing more harm than good.
“Lockdown orders are destroying mental health of many women, children and adults,” Julie Cort said. “These measures are not necessary.”
Eau Claire resident Joshua Andrew said the city should not be punitively enforcing what should be advisory health orders. He said individuals can devise their own safe and affordable means to protect their health instead of facing requirements and fines.
“You need to demonstrate trust in your constituents,” he said during Monday night’s public hearing.
Though most spoke in opposition to the proposed ordinance, Eau Claire resident Kim Acheson said he supports it.
He worries about people disobeying health orders — specifically the current state mandate to wear face masks — and potentially exposing him to COVID-19. While he noted people have cited Eau Claire County’s low death count tied to coronavirus, Acheson said he’s concerned about any long-term issues the illness could result in that aren’t reflected in statistics.
As a person who has exercised his constitutional rights by protesting for different causes, Acheson said the proposed ordinance does strike a good balance between protecting First Amendment rights and keeping the community healthy.