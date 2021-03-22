EAU CLAIRE — Last winter was Wisconsin’s hottest on record — for buying homes, that is.
Counties in the Chippewa Valley contributed to the number of homes sold in the last three months rising 15% above figures for the winter of 2019-20, setting a new record for the season that is regularly the slowest for homebuying.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association released a report on February’s home sales on Monday, showing robust activity locally and statewide.
“February was again strong for sales, even with low inventories, continuing the trend we saw in December and January,” Brenda Barnhardt, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin, said in a news release.
For the past three months, there were 273 homes sold in Eau Claire County. That’s 51 more than the previous winter, amounting to a 23% increase in home sales for the season.
Dunn County saw a similar degree of sales growth with a nearly 23% increase between the past two winters. The 119 homes sold in that county during the past three months is 22 more than a year ago.
Chippewa County had a smaller amount of growth, seeing its sales total rise by about 5% when comparing the last two winters. There were 171 homes sold there during the winter of 2020-21, just eight more than the same time a year ago.
All regions throughout the state posted sales growth this winter, according to the statewide association’s statistics. Northern Wisconsin led the state, selling nearly 32% more homes than the previous winter.
Statewide there were 16,350 homes sold during the past three months, compared to 14,221 in the winter of 2019-20.
“This is the second year in a row of record winter sales in the state,” WRA Board Chairwoman Mary Duff said in a news release that accompanied February’s statistics.
Demand — aided by very low mortgage rates — has continued to outpace the supply of homes that go on the market, leading to the lowest inventory on record for a second straight month, according to the association.
This has created an ongoing seller’s market where home prices have continued to rise. For the first two months of this year, a median-priced home sold for $211,000 in Wisconsin compared to $190,000 a year ago.
Typical home prices in the Chippewa Valley have gone up even higher than that.
Dunn County saw the sharpest rise in the area with a median price growing by over 26%. So far this year, the typical home there sold for $228,750 compared to $180,500 a year ago.
Chippewa County had 23% price growth with its median home selling for $215,000 during the first two months of this year versus $174,250 for the same time in 2020.
Eau Claire County’s median home price growth was 11.7% — only slightly above the statewide figure. The typical home sold in the county so far this year has gone for $215,000 — up from $192,500 a year ago.
Low inventory driving up prices continues to be an issue for buyers, but the association pointed to one factor expected to help with the supply crunch.
“One bright spot has been the new construction market,” Michael Theo, president and CEO of the association, stated in the news release.
Reviewing single-family home permit data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed a 13.7% increase in activity last year, indicating that homebuilding is picking up. January’s housing permits also were up 19% compared to a year ago.
People building anew are typically trading up from their existing home, which the association hopes will join the selection buyers have to shop for during spring and summer.
“We still need to see more inventory of existing homes, but this is a good sign going into the peak sales season,” Theo said.