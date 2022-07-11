EAU CLAIRE — Using $1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-recovery funds to help address PFAS contamination at the city’s wellfield prompted questions from Eau Claire City Council members on Monday night.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann was the most vocal about that item in City Manager Stephanie Hirsch’s proposal for using $13.5 million coming to Eau Claire through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Right now I still have reservations about our PFAS remediation being paid for by ARPA funding,” Werthmann said. “There are other parties responsible for the pollution and I want to see them pay.”
Assistant City Attorney Douglas Hoffer agreed with the councilman’s sentiments, but said the city should continue pushing forward with steps to prevent the contaminants from becoming a bigger problem.
“As a staff we share your concern that taxpayers are not footing the bill when there are potentially private interests that profited off making these materials that should be held responsible,” he said.
Hoffer added that the city needs to continue its remediation work at the wellfield for two reasons. The first is that it’s clearly in the public benefit to keep PFAS out of drinking water. And the second reason is the current efforts show the city is mitigating its damages tied to the contamination, which would work in the city’s favor if there ever is a lawsuit where Eau Claire can recover remediation costs from a PFAS producer.
“We’re doing everything we can to limit the problem now,” Hoffer said.
Lane Berg, city utilities manager, said the $1 million in the ARPA proposal would be used for designing, engineering and other planning work to get the city ready to add PFAS-removing technology at the wellfield in 2023.
“That will get us to a point where we’re able to build something next year,” he said.
Although PFAS were found over a year ago in a few of the city’s wells, Eau Claire’s drinking water has remained well within safety limits set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Seven of the city’s 16 wells are currently not in use as they’ve tested positive for PFAS.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used in a variety of products since the 1950s. They are found in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and firefighting foam.
While health effects of PFAS are still being studied, research suggests that high levels of certain ones may raise cholesterol levels, reduce vaccine efficacy, increase risk of thyroid disease, lower fertility in women, increase certain health risks in pregnant women, and result in slightly lower infant birth weights, according to the state Department of Health Services’ website.
The City Council is scheduled to vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on Hirsch’s proposal for using the ARPA money. However, a community member who spoke during the council’s Monday night public discussion felt that decision should be delayed to rework the proposal.”Postponing these funding decisions could hopefully allocate some of these funds toward homelessness,” said Mao Xiong, advocacy program manager at the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.In addition to addressing homelessness, she said that dealing with mental health problems in Eau Claire and expanding affordable housing are other ways she’d want to see the ARPA funding used.Hirsch’s proposal does include $450,000 for funding a warming center for the homeless for the next three winters. The proposal also has $38,000 to run a cooling center during the worst of summer, which would be enough to cover about 19 days of extreme heat. Another $30,000 would go toward bus passes for the homeless.Those items are included in the first, immediate phase of ARPA funding, which uses about $9.5 million in Hirsch’s proposal.Further addressing homelessness and creating a fund for affordable housing are included in the second phase. That phase would be for the remaining $4 million and also include business development and issues that children and families are facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the proposal.{/div}