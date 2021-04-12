EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire city councilwoman is stepping down mid-term, attributing her resignation to a job change and service on a statewide group.
Mai Xiong, who was elected in April 2020, submitted her resignation letter on Friday to the city clerk's office and stated it is effective immediately.
"Thank you so much for providing me this opportunity to serve and witness the amazingly inspiring work that goes into making our city a livable, lovable and fun city," she said in the letter.
According to her letter and LinkedIn profile, Xiong left her previous job as development director for the local chapter of Special Olympics of Wisconsin. Her new job is as the community and economic development officer for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority for a service area covering 21 counties.
"As I mentioned, 2020 being a transitional year, it has allowed me to embark on a new career and accept an honorable job opportunity that will continue to advocate for and support equitable, affordable housing creations in the Northwestern Wisconsin Region," Xiong said in her letter.
She also mentioned Gov. Tony Evers appointing her in January to his Equity and Inclusion Council. Just last month Xiong was named vice chairwoman of that group.
"With great excitement, I share these successes and new responsibilities; it is also with a heavy heart and great sadness that I must share with you my decision to resign from my post as your council member in order to continue to serve our community in the most impactful way that I can," Xiong wrote to fellow council members.
Council President Terry Weld released Xiong's resignation letter to the public on Monday, and he highlighted her accomplishments during the past year.
Last month Xiong had authored a resolution condemning violence against Asian-Americans and had also been instrumental in the city's statement last year in responding to the death of George Floyd. She also served on the Eau Claire Housing Authority and the city's Housing Opportunities Commission.
"The Eau Claire City Council members, city staff, and the community thank Ms. Xiong for her dedication and commitment to the ongoing growth, development and engagement of the City of Eau Claire and its residents," Weld wrote.
A newcomer to local politics, Xiong received 10,500 votes in the April 2020 election, besting the 5,568 votes cast for competitor Dale Poynter.
That was a special election for two years remaining in a term first won by former Councilman Laura Benjamin in April 2019. Benjamin resigned in fall 2019.
The seat and four other at-large spots on the council are up for election in April 2022. The council will decide whether it will appoint a new member to fill the vacancy let by Xiong prior to the election.