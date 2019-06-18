Earlier this month, the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office requested six new positions — one patrol deputy, one detective and four correctional officers.
“There is no way we can add additional staff,” Supervisor Gerald Wilkie said Tuesday at the Eau Claire County Board’s regular monthly meeting. “We are expecting them to stay within their budget.”
Over the years, county departments have been told to find ways to manage cost overages, Wilkie told Diane Cable, director of the county’s Human Services Department, which is projecting exceeding its annual budget by $2 million.
“I don’t see any mitigating up there,” Wilkie said after Cable gave a brief presentation to the board, which included information about what is driving budget overages. “What do I tell other department heads?”
In some departments, like the Highway Department, projects can be moved around to mitigate cost increases, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf told the board. However, that doesn’t work in human services, which is dealing with children and families.
The department has come under increased pressure to provide out-of-home placement for children and adults, Cable said.
In addition, revenue shortfalls are driving part of the problem, Schauf said.
“I think we can all agree reform is needed,” she said. “I think we can all agree (the current system) isn’t sustainable.”
Wilkie knows there are some costs that can’t be contained, but he said he believes there are other areas in the department’s budget that can be decreased.
Wilkie is a member of the County Board’s Finance and Budget Committee, which approved a resolution calling for authorizing spending up to $30,000 from the county’s contingency fund to pay for consulting services and creating an ad hoc committee to define parameters for the consultant, monitor the company’s progress and report back to the board.
Hiring a consultant isn’t meant to place blame, Wilkie said Monday. Instead, the goal is to diagnose what is going on and to correct that.
For example, is the department underestimating its expenses or doing its best to capture maximum revenue? he said.
Because the resolution proposed using money from the county contingency fund, county code required that two-thirds of the board’s 29 members must approve it. As of press time Tuesday, the board hadn’t acted on the proposal.
Earlier in the meeting, Cable said county officials are waiting to hear back from consultant Clifton Larson Allen, which she hopes will come in and look at her department’s structures and processes.
Recognizing her department can’t continue on its current path, human services began implementing changes several years ago, and “we are starting to see some results,” Cable said.
That said, current projections place the department $950,000 over budget in 2020, she said.
“Our budget is always evolving,” Cable told the board, noting she could present projections but couldn’t promise budget outcomes.
“I believe there is a good faith effort to make this budget work,” said Schauf, noting the department has taken steps to address cost overruns, but those take time.