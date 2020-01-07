The Eau Claire County Board will have nearly half its positions contested during the April 7 general elections.
Twelve of 29 board spots will feature two officials seeking one position, and all but one of those seats will involve a challenger taking on an incumbent. District 16 will elect a new supervisor after Lydia Boerboom resigned from the seat last month. All 28 incumbents will seek re-election.
The double-digit number of contested seats is an uptick from seven contested positions the last time board elections were held in 2018.
Following are contested county board races in west-central Wisconsin:
Barron
District 4: Terry Lee (I), Randal Braun.
District 19: Jerry McRoberts (I), Abe Voelker.
District 27: Bill Effertz (I), Dan Hopkins.
Buffalo
District 3: LouAnne Roby, Steven Nelson.
District 10: Jeanne Franz, John Sendelbach; incumbent Nettie Rosenow not seeking re-election.
Chippewa
District 4: Jared Zwiefelhofer (I), Lee McMenamin.
District 7: Dean Gullickson (I), Dennis Fehr.
Clark
District 19: Gordon Haselow (I), David Williams.
District 24: Duwayne Trunkel (I), Rhonda Witte.
District 25: incumbent Dan Clough didn’t file for re-election, filing deadline is extended until 5 p.m. Friday.
Dunn: No contested races.
Eau Claire
District 2: Sandra McKinney (I), Robert Haddeman.
District 6: Bert Moritz (I), Dane Zook.
District 9: Donald Mowry (I), Todd McClain.
District 10: Nancy Coffey (I), John Folstad.
District 15: Nick Smiar (I), Tim Krueger.
District 16: Andrew Carrillo, Emily Huerta. Seat vacant after Lydia Boerboom resigned.
District 17: Martha Nieman (I), Cynthia Burton.
District 18: James Dunning (I), Chase R. Matthews.
District 24: Heather DuLuka (I), Josh Sterling.
District 25: Melissa Janssen (I), Sam Mannhardt.
District 27: Zoe Roberts (I), Randy Demars.
District 29: Pat LaVelle (I), Missy Christopherson.
Jackson
District 10: Michelle Mary Greendeer-Rave (I), Tom Cooper.
Pepin
District 6: Frank E. Milliren (I), Tessa King
District 11: John McDonough, Remy Ceci.
Pierce: No contested races.
Rusk
District 1: Terry Dusell (I), Pete Boss
District 12: Roger Gierke (I), Jim Meyer
St. Croix
District 1: Ed Schachtner (I), Lisa Lind.
District 3: Bob Long, Steven Mael; incumbent Lynda Miller not seeking re-election.
District 4: Robert Cizek, Cathy Leaf; incumbent Tom Coulter not seeking re-election.
District 5: Carah Koch, Tim Caruso; incumbent Roy A. Sjoberg not seeking re-election.
District 7: Andrew Hassan, Paul W. Berning; incumbent Tammy Moothedan not seeking re-election.
District 10: Dave Ostness (I), Jacquie Niccum.
District 11: Scott Counter, Gary R. Hanson, incumbent Roger Larson not seeking re-election.
District 12: Daniel Hansen (I), Christopher Parent.
District 13: Scottie E. Ard, Ryan Sherley.
District 14: Greg Tellijohn (I), William S. Leber.
District 16: Paulette Anderson (I), Brandon Perry.
Trempealeau:
District 5: incumbent Jon Schultz didn’t file for re-election, filing deadline is extended until 5 p.m. Friday.