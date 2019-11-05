The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors was set to consider the proposed 2020 budget at a meeting Tuesday.
A vote on the 2020 county budget will happen Wednesday afternoon at the latest; the board did not vote by the Leader-Telegram’s press time Tuesday night.
The 2020 budget is projected to total $123.99 million. That number represents an increase of about 9% compared to the projected 2019 budget.
The 2020 tax levy, meaning the amount of money collected from county taxpayers, is projected to equal $35.8 million, an increase of about 5.2% compared to $34.0 million this year.
The tax rate is expected to go up slightly from $4.06 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in 2019 to $4.09 next year, an increase of 0.7%.
The board did not vote on a proposal by the Department of Human Services to increase fees at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire after the proposal was determined to be out of order according to county code.
The proposal will be reviewed by the Finance and Budget Committee before going to the county board for a vote.
The proposal would increase costs for non-residents from $190 to $200 per day and costs for people in the 180 Program from $225 to $300 per day.
The fee increases would boost revenues in 2020 by an estimated $180,750.
The board took action Tuesday on a few items, including two amendments.
An amendment modifying a policy statement involving new and vacant positions within the Department of Human Services was withdrawn. Supervisor Stella Pagonis plans to bring the amendment back as a resolution during the Dec. 3 county board meeting. The board approved an amendment to move two policy statements to a future agenda of the County Board for further deliberation.
The Tuesday meeting was slated to last until 11 p.m. If necessary, the county board will reconvene Wednesday at 1 p.m.