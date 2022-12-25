EAU CLAIRE — Adding solar panels atop two county buildings and boosting testing of drinking water are the latest projects Eau Claire County officials are funding with federal pandemic relief dollars.

At last week’s County Board meeting, supervisors voted 19-1 — nine were absent that evening — to pay for those initiatives with $527,933 from the county’s allocation of American Recovery Plan Act money.

