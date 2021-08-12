EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County’s population growth rate over the past decade was nearly double the pace seen statewide, according to 2020 census data released Thursday.
Wisconsin’s population grew by 3.6% during the 2010s, while Eau Claire County saw a 7.1% increase in residents.
Ryan Weichelt, an associate professor of geography at UW-Eau Claire who is working on an academic book on redistricting, began perusing the maps and tables that became publicly available on Thursday afternoon.
“Looking at Wisconsin was kind of pretty fascinating,” Weichelt said. “The growth in Dane County was off the charts in my opinion.”
With 73,431 more people living in Dane County in the past decade, it accounted for over a third of Wisconsin’s population growth in that time.
It was by far the state’s fastest growing county in the 2010s, but parts of west-central Wisconsin also showed significant growth.
Coming in second by percentage growth, St. Croix County’s population grew by 10.9% as 9,191 more people lived in that county located just over the border from the Twin Cities.
Eau Claire County’s 7.1% growth was good enough for the No. 10 spot. Trempealeau County (6.7%) took 12th, and Chippewa County (6.2%) ranked 13th for population growth among the state’s 72 counties.
The 3.6% population increase that Dunn County experienced in the last decade matched the statewide average.
However, other counties in west-central Wisconsin saw their numbers shrink during the 2010s.
Both Buffalo and Pepin counties experienced a 2% decline in their populations in that decade. Rusk County had a 3.8% population drop — the second highest decline in the state by percentage.
Ranked by the number of people, though, the biggest decrease seen in Wisconsin was its most populous county, Milwaukee County, coming in with 8,246 fewer residents than it had 10 years ago.
A trend noted nationwide was the population increasing in areas centered around big cities but dropping in other areas.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west,” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, said in a news release.
However, he added that the nation’s population growth is slower than what it used to be. And in 52% of U.S. counties, the numbers declined between 2010 and 2020.
Growing metro areas and declining rural ones had been seen in annual estimates made between each census, but Weichelt said that trend appeared more pronounced in the new data.
“The population decline in rural areas was higher than what people thought it was going to be,” he said.
The files released on Thursday were originally slated to come out in March to begin the redistricting process, a delay that was attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone’s been waiting for this data forever. It’s been late,” Weichelt said.
And the raw census data files still need to be formatted in a way that local government clerks can make use of them.
Eau Claire County Clerk Sue McDonald is hoping that the state can deliver those usable files by the end of the month so the county can begin working on new maps.
Like how U.S. and state districts for elected offices are redrawn after every census, the same is done for county supervisor seats and city aldermanic districts.
And the delay in releasing them is putting clerks into a time crunch to get the maps finished before deadlines related to upcoming elections.
“Everybody’s got a compacted timeline,” McDonald said.
A tentative map of the 29 districts that make up the Eau Claire County Board is currently expected to reach a public hearing in September, she said. A special meeting of the County Board will then be held in early November where the final map will be subject to another public hearing and final vote.
The local maps need to be in place before December, which is when candidates running for County Board seats and other elected offices can begin taking out nomination papers to get on April ballots.
After local maps are finished, the state government begins working on district maps for the Wisconsin Legislature and the state’s eight congressional districts.
Those maps are usually ready in September for the governor’s approval, but Weichelt said it’s obviously going to be later than that this time. He’s also anticipating the way the political boundaries are drawn will face a legal battle as they did after the prior two censuses.
“This one’s heading to the courts. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he said.