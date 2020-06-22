Home sales were down 41% during May in Eau Claire County compared with the same month last year, a decline attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
The local decline was higher than the 25.8% drop seen statewide in data released Monday by the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“Home sales that closed in May were likely under contract in late March or early to mid-April, and this is the time when a lot of potential buyers and sellers decided to sit tight,” Steve Beers, chairman of the association, said in a news release.
That corresponds with the timeframe when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and government orders required people to generally stay at home to reduce the spread of the virus.
There were 6,440 homes sold during May in Wisconsin — 2,240 less than a year before.
In Eau Claire County, there were 98 homes that changed hands last month, down from 166 in May 2019.
Other parts of the Chippewa Valley didn’t see quite such a pronounced drop in sales activity.
The 19% reduction in home sales seen in Dunn County was smaller than the state average. There were 55 homes sold in that county last month — 13 fewer than a year ago.
And in Chippewa County, the decrease was just 8.8%. The 83 homes sold there in May was only eight fewer than the same month in 2019.
Beers said Wisconsin is in for “a rough summer” in terms of home sales, but the state’s economy reopening in mid-May should help the situation.
While the number of sales were down, the prices paid for homes continued to climb.
“Home prices are still appreciating quickly, which isn’t surprising, given that inventories fell dramatically in May,” WRA president and CEO Michael Theo said in the news release.
The median price of a home sold in Wisconsin was $214,000 last month —up $12,500 from a year ago. That 6.2% statewide increase in the price of a typical home was less than the appreciation seen in Eau Claire and Dunn counties in May.
In Eau Claire County, the median home price was $225,000 in May — a $34,000 gain, or 17.8% increase, from the same month in 2019. Dunn County experienced a 9.7% rise in the price of the median home sold — going from $154,900 a year ago to $170,000 last month.
Prices rose by a smaller degree — 4.1% — for homes sold in Chippewa County. The median sale price of a home last month was $213,500 there, up $8,500 from a year ago.
Despite rising purchase prices, the association stated that Wisconsin homes remain affordable, in part due to record low mortgage rates. During May, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.23% — a new record low.
But home sales are expected to be affected by the country going into a recession that began in February and unemployment rates that rose into the double-digits because of the pandemic, noted David Clark, a Marquette University economist who serves as consultant to the WRA.
“Recessions typically hurt the housing market when demand tails off as the recession deepens, but there are reasons to suspect less damage to markets in this recession,” he said in the WRA news release.
The low mortgage rates will help buyers, as will baby boomers looking to sell their family homes, which will help improve the state’s inventory of houses for sale, according to the WRA.
“We could be returning to a more balanced market,” Clark said.
The amount of homes going on the market last month was still below 2019’s figures, but better than the big drop seen in April.
New listings were down 38.2% in April when compared with the same month in 2019. The decline in May was 27.4%.