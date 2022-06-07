EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta city councilman who faced pressure to resign but fought to keep his position won his case Tuesday morning in Eau Claire County Court.
Judge John Manydeeds ruled in favor of reinstating Ken Hicks to his spot on City Council, deciding that the lack of a signature on a resignation statement meant it was not valid.
The decision means Hicks will continue to represent Augusta’s Ward 5, including at next week’s City Council meeting.
Manydeeds acknowledged the lawsuit between Hicks and his fellow elected officials did not put Augusta “in the best light” and was an embarrassing situation for those involved. But he urged Hicks and Mayor Jason TePaske to move forward together for the good of Augusta’s residents.
“I sincerely hope you two can get past this,” Manydeeds said.
TePaske presented Hicks with resignation papers on April 21, pressuring him to sign them during a heated meeting between the two at Augusta City Hall.
Hicks signed a letter TePaske wrote that explained his rationale for seeking the councilman’s resignation and the alternative option of seeking his censure at an upcoming meeting. The reason given in the letter was that Hicks stated his title as a councilman during an April 18 confrontation with an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy.
While Hick’s did sign TePaske’s letter, the councilman did not sign an accompanying resignation statement that had been typed up with a spot for his signature.
Manydeeds noted that where Hicks signed is significant.
“One could see that arguably he was acknowledging this letter, but not signing the other one,” the judge said.
Attorney Del Thorson, a former Augusta mayor who is also representing Hicks in the case, contended the absence of his client’s signature on the resignation statement made it invalid.
Anders Helquist, an attorney who represents the Augusta city government, contended that by Hicks signing TePaske’s letter and then actions the councilman made afterward meant he was stepping down.
“He knew he resigned based on what he signed and that was his intent,” Helquist said.
On his way out of City Hall that day, Hicks stopped by deputy city clerk Wendy Kirchoff’s desk and said “I guess I’m done on the city council ... ” according to an affidavit.
Manydeeds asked why the mayor didn’t seek another meeting with Hicks to clear up the matter by asking him to sign the resignation statement.
Helquist said Hicks had left City Hall angry on April 21, and TePaske didn’t want to “throw fuel on the fire” by asking him to return to sign the form.
Thorson acknowledged that Hicks did leave City Hall angry, after a heated discussion where he probably used curse words a couple of times. But Thorson also said the mayor maybe didn’t want Hicks to return as he’d then refuse to sign the resignation form.
On April 22, Hicks went to City Hall with a handwritten note calling on TePaske to rescind the previous day’s actions.
“Due to the fact that I did not abuse my power by telling the police officer that I was on the city council and that’s all,” Hicks wrote. “Mayor, I think you stepped over your power by asking me to resign.”
But at that point the city had already considered the resignation a done deal.
At the May 10 City Council meeting, Hicks was denied his seat at the table and not given an agenda and other written materials normally provided to elected officials.
“He should’ve been respected as a council member until he actually resigned, was removed properly or recalled,” Thorson said Tuesday in court.
Hicks then filed the lawsuit against the Augusta City Council on May 17.
As he prepared to restore Hicks to his position on the council, Manydeeds said the will of voters also should be kept in mind.
“How do you deal with the fact that the people of the Fifth Ward voted him to be there. What about their rights?” the judge said.
Though Manydeeds’ ruling did come out in favor of Hicks, the judge also offered the councilman a word of wisdom. Manydeeds, who had previously served on the Eau Claire County Board, advised Hicks not to refer to his position as an elected official again when talking to law enforcement.
“That’s really stupid actually. Don’t do that,” Manydeeds said.
Hicks had spoken to the sheriff’s deputy a day after a road rage incident that has since led to a low-level criminal charge against the councilman.
On May 4, the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon charge against Hicks over a confrontation he had with a couple in Augusta. On April 17 he had followed two people in a pickup truck home after reporting them to the authorities for dangerous driving on a rural highway, claiming they had almost hit his vehicle. Hicks is accused of pulling out a handgun, showing it to the couple and then putting the pistol back in his vehicle while parked on their street.
His next court date in that criminal case is a hearing scheduled for June 28.