EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County landed in the top quarter of Wisconsin counties in rankings released Wednesday by a University of Wisconsin program that measures communities’ health.
Out of 72 counties in Wisconsin, Eau Claire County ranked 18th for health outcomes indicating how well and long residents will live and 16th for factors that impact residents’ health.
“Generally we are ranking in a similar spot to previous years,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The rankings show the county improving from its rank last year of 21st in the state for health outcomes, but falling a few spots from taking eighth place in 2021 for health factors.
Published annually, the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps is a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that gets support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The institute crunches data for nearly every county in the U.S., using a variety of sources including estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Center for Health Statistics and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
Health outcome rankings are determined by rates of premature death, low birth weight and reports of people in poor physical and mental health. For all of those measures, Eau Claire County is below Wisconsin state averages for 2022.
For health factors, there are many more topics taken into account, including education, unemployment, income inequality, health care access, exercise opportunities, obesity, tobacco and alcohol use, teen pregnancy, crime rates, and air and water quality.
Giese appreciated the breadth of factors that influence health that are included in the rankings.
“It’s not just one thing that makes you healthy or not healthy,” she said.
Eau Claire County is slightly above the state average for a couple of the behavioral factors that influence health. Tobacco use is slightly higher here with 17% of adults smoking in the county versus 16% statewide. Binge drinking has been reported by 27% of the county’s adult population, slightly above the 25% state average.
But the prevalence of adult obesity is 32% in the county versus 34% statewide. The Eau Claire area’s abundance of health care providers is also apparent in the population-to-physician ratios being much lower here than most of Wisconsin.
Violent crime rates and injury deaths are also lower in Eau Claire County than the state average.
With researchers linking education to health, the county also fared well in that category. The high school completion rate is 95% in Eau Claire County, about 2% higher than the state average. And 75% of the county’s population has been to college — over the 70% state average — and rates in the top 10 percentile for the U.S.
Giese planned to share the latest rankings during Wednesday night’s local Board of Health meeting.
“It’s a continued signal to me there is still work to do with our partnerships on the core things that impact our health outcomes,” she said of the statistics released annually.
Neighboring counties
Chippewa and Dunn counties came in just under the top quarter of Wisconsin counties in this year’s rankings.
Chippewa and Dunn counties took 20th and 21st place, respectively, for health outcomes. Last year Chippewa County ranked 16th and Dunn County was in 18th place for those measures.
For the health factors measured by statistics on healthy behaviors, access to care, socioeconomic statistics and environmental measures, Chippewa County ranked 27th in the state while Dunn County took 20th place this year.
It’s an improvement for Dunn County, which was 25th last year, but a slight decline for Chippewa County, which was 24th in 2021.
COVID-19 comes in
This is the first year that the rankings include data from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The place you’ll see COVID show up is in premature deaths,” said Michael Stevenson, evidence and policy analysis team lead for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. “These deaths are starting to impact the data we’re seeing, which impacts the ranks.”
Data on premature death used in this year’s rankings came from the National Center for Health Statistics’ mortality files from 2018 to 2020.
For Eau Claire County, that includes 23 people under the age 75 who died from COVID-19 during the pandemic’s initial year of 2020.
In addition to including COVID-19 in mortality statistics, the pandemic also helped researchers focus a message that accompanies this year’s rankings.
“What we often don’t talk about is the impact COVID-19 had on our economic security,” Stevenson said in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
Household income is seen as a determinant of health in how people can afford food, clothing, shelter and access to health care, he said.
A report accompanying this year’s rankings focused on economic disparities already faced by women, people of color and low-income individuals were exacerbated by the pandemic.
That includes the phenomenon of women quitting their jobs during the pandemic to take care of their children when daycare centers were closed and schools went online.
“Women’s participation in the workforce dropped significantly during the pandemic,” Stevenson said.
The report lists ideas to address economic disparities, including child care subsidies, publicly funded preschool, universal basic income, living wage laws and tax reforms.
“We have the power to make our communities healthier,” Stevenson said.
This is not the first time the annual report pointed to economic issues impacting health. The 2020 report noted how income gains following the Great Recession were smaller for American Indian, Black and Hispanic households when compared to those seen in White and Asian households. The institute’s 2018 report also pointed out health gaps that vary by geographic location and between racial and ethnic groups.
The 2019 report highlighted housing affordability, while the 2017 report focused on premature deaths linked to drug overdoses and injuries.