EAU CLAIRE — More than three dozen residents with disabilities are about to take a step toward obtaining affordable housing in Eau Claire County.
That development is the result of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarding the Eau Claire County Housing Authority 40 vouchers providing rent subsidies for non-elderly, disabled adults who are homeless or facing homelessness.
The vouchers are in addition to the 39 the county already has for HUD's Mainstream Program, meaning the new awards will more than double the number of vouchers available under the federal program.
"This is good news, especially for the folks who need assistance," said Georgia Crownhart, executive director of the Housing Authority.
The agency also has about 230 vouchers for other housing assistance programs, but Crownhart said it can take years for an applicant to make it to the top of a waiting list with 350 to 400 people.
However, the Housing Authority still has five unused Mainstream vouchers in addition to the 40 new ones, so the agency is encouraging qualified individuals to apply for the assistance. Officials at local human services organizations have insisted there is significant unfilled demand for the aid, she said.
"They're definitely out there, so we're trying to get the word out," Crownhart said, acknowledging that even those who obtain vouchers may encounter a challenge finding apartments because of the region's shortage of affordable housing.
The Housing Authority also is partnering with several agencies to provide other supportive services to recipients.
Income limits for the Mainstream program are 50% of the area's median income based on the applicant's household size, with preference given to households with less than 30% of median income. To make the 50% standard, annual income could not exceed $26,850 for a one-person household or $38,350 for a four-person household.
People who are awarded vouchers generally pay about 30% of their income for housing, Crownhart said.
Anyone interested in applying for housing vouchers can go to the Eau Claire County website and find applications by clicking on Health & Family, then Housing and then Housing Rental Assistance Application. More information is available by calling the Housing Authority at 715-839-6240.