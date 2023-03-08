EAU CLAIRE — A code of conduct applying to Eau Claire County officials and employees was approved this week, along with the creation of a panel that would rule on complaints about ethical breaches.
Tuesday’s vote to establish the rules for elected officials and employees was unanimous, 27-0, with two supervisors absent. The 11-page code includes policies against discrimination, harassment, nepotism, conflicts of interest and using county resources to do political campaigning.
And should a complaint of misconduct be lodged against a county official or employee by a colleague or the general public, Tuesday’s vote also created a new citizen panel to hear those cases.
“I think this is long overdue. A lot of counties our size and bigger have ethics committees,” county Supervisor Mark Beckfield said.
Beckfield was among the supervisors who have been pushing since fall for the creation of an ethical code and an independent body that would serve as its judge.
“It gives a baseline and a way of holding ourselves accountable and a way to have an outside board that can receive questions and act as necessary to help us be our best selves,” said fellow Supervisor Katherine Schneider, another one of the leading proponents.
The code of conduct applies to all County Board supervisors, appointees to all the county’s committees, boards and commissions, and other appointed and elected officials in the county government.
Among the rules is a prohibition on discrimination, harassment, bullying, retaliation, hazing, micro-aggressions and creating a hostile work environment while serving in an official capacity at meetings, in the workplace or through communications including phone calls and social media posts.
A policy advising officials to avoid conflicts between their public interests and public responsibilities is also included. In situations where officials do find they have a conflict of interest, they must disclose it and abstain from any related county decisions.
County officials can’t use their position to compel charitable donations, seek political contributions from employees or engage in private business transactions, the new code states.
An anti-nepotism section in the new code also prohibits officials and employees from influencing the hiring of one of their relatives.
Political activity is also restricted under the new code of conduct, but it acknowledges there are limits to that because of the First Amendment right to freedom of expression.
While on duty, county officials and employees can’t campaign for a political party, distribute campaign material or wear political buttons inside county buildings.
But there’s also a clause in the code protecting employees from being fired or demoted due to their political opinions or affiliations.
Investigating ethical complaints and conducting fact-finding hearings will be the responsibility of the newly created Conduct Inquiry Board. Comprised of five county residents, one of whom is a practicing attorney, this group would have the authority to call witnesses for its hearings, even issuing subpoenas, if necessary.
After finishing an inquiry, that board will rule whether or not a code violation occurred. If one did indeed occur, the board will make a recommendation to the County Board or county administrator to take disciplinary actions. Those measures include censure, suspension, removal from office, and private or public reprimands for public officials. For employees, the consequences can be denial of pay raises, suspension without pay, discharge or other disciplinary actions.
Fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 — varying based on the severity of the conduct violation — were also established through the new code approved on Tuesday.
In matters where the Conduct Inquiry Board believes a law may have been broken by an employee or official’s misconduct, the panel may refer the matter to the District Attorney’s Office.
The county will be accepting applications from county residents interested in serving on the new Conduct Inquiry Board.
The county’s Administration Committee will appoint its chosen applicants to the panel, and then the full County Board would vote to confirm them.
Aside from an initial organizational meeting to name a chairperson, the Conduct Inquiry Board is only expected to convene as needed when misconduct complaints arise.
