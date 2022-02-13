EAU CLAIRE — Ron Cramer said he realized he wanted to serve in law enforcement when he was a teenager.
“I had a ride-along with my brother (Dave), who was an Eau Claire police officer,” Cramer recalled. “Working with people was hugely interesting to me.”
Soon enough, Cramer worked his first shift in the Eau Claire County jail, in 1975. He was just 19. By August of 1976, he was a full-time officer, and he’s never looked back.
“Next year will be 48 years,” he said.
Cramer, 67, has announced he will not seek re-election this fall. He talked over the decision with his wife of 47 years, Cheryl, and his family and decided now was the right time to bow out.
“We decided it was time to turn the reins over to someone else,” he said. “My wife is going to retire in 2022. She’s three years younger than me. We’re getting invites from friends to go places around the country.”
Cramer believes the department is set up well to thrive.
“We’ve got some great people in our department,” he said. “I had three goals: Leave the department better than I found it. Have increased educational opportunities for our people. And develop better partnerships with law enforcement. We can’t do it all ourselves.”
Cramer’s final day on the job will be Jan. 7, 2023, when the next sheriff is sworn in. At this time, Cramer has heard rumors of people seeking to replace him but no one has officially filed.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk applauded Cramer’s career.
“He was a great mentor of mine when I first started in the position of Chippewa County sheriff,” Kowalczyk said. “As a neighboring sheriff, he and his department in my hour of need could be depended on for whatever assistance we needed, from personnel to equipment and most importantly, advice.”
Kowalczyk said Cramer’s leadership will be missed.
“When you look up the definition of sheriff in the dictionary, his picture should be there. His personality was and is his greatest asset,” Kowalczyk said.
Career official
Cramer loved the six years he worked in the county’s drug unit, and he believes it taught him the value of working closely with area agencies. He decided just six weeks before the election in 1996 to run for sheriff, although it would be as a write-in as a Republican. (Sheriff is a partisan position in Wisconsin.)
“My wife and I took some vacation days and knocked on some doors,” he said.
He wound up defeating incumbent Sheriff Dick Hewitt, and was sworn in in 1997.
He’s proud of many accomplishments in his career.
“In 1999, I went out to the FBI Academy (Quantico, Va.) and I graduated out there,” he recalled. “It was an excellent experience, and I made contacts all over the world.”
Cramer also points to positive changes in the department. They have a new jail. They are on the verge of getting body cameras. They now have a K9 unit and improved surveillance technology.
“There has been some really positive things we were able to get done,” he said.
He also points to his insistence that there be a bailiff for each of the county’s five courtrooms; a sixth courtroom is being added.
“One thing we’re pretty proud of, we’ve worked with our judicial (system), and made sure that building is secure,” Cramer said.
However, he believes the department still needs more personnel, particularly additional deputies on the road.
He’s eager for the next step in his life, but he’s happy with his decision.
“As sheriff, I don’t get a lot of complaints from folks, which tells you my people are doing a darn good job,” he said.