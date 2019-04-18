Eau Claire County leaders are setting their sights on going greener.
“I think it’s doable,” said Jim Dunning, one of two supervisors submitting a plan to the Eau Claire County Board to reach sustainability goals.
The board, at its meeting Tuesday, voted 25-1 in support of a resolution adopting the following goals:
• Obtain 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 for Eau Claire County government.
• Assist the county community in achieving the same goal of 100 percent by 2050.
• Achieve Eau Claire County government and community carbon neutrality by 2050 with incremental drawdown targets of 5 percent by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, 30 percent by 2040 and 40 percent by 2050.
“I think these goals are certainly reachable,” Dunning said, “but it will take some effort.”
The board’s action moves $10,000 from the county’s contingency fund for initial planning and directs the county to:
• Undertake planning and action initiatives to establish baseline data and prepare a plan to achieve the sustainability goals and engage in a periodic evaluation of progress.
• Collaborate with the city of Eau Claire’s Sustainability Advisory Committee, other governmental bodies within the county, UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College, school districts, other civic entities and PACE Wisconsin, a program that enables property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term loans for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation improvements.
• Continue to evaluate and incorporate new sustainable technologies and practices into future management decisions, purchases and construction projects.
The resolution was patterned after one approved by the Eau Claire City Council in March 2018.
“We don’t expect to do all of this by next year,” Dunning said. “Actually, we can’t. The technology isn’t there yet in all cases.”
Supervisors Mark Beckfield, Robin Leary and Sandra McKinney didn’t attend Tuesday’s board meeting. Supervisor Steve Chilson cast the dissenting vote.
“I’m all for efficiency,” Chilson said later. “I’m not opposed to recycling and using more efficient types of heating, lighting and ventilation; however, part of my objection is how (a proposed plan of action) is written.”
He expressed concern about creating new rules for farmers and others.
In a statement, Supervisor Brandon Buchanan called the resolution “likely the most important piece of legislation that I — or anyone else on the County Board — will ever vote on. Not the most controversial — but the most important.”
The Doomsday Clock — a symbol that represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe — is set at two minutes to midnight — the symbolic point of annihilation, Buchanan said.
“Last year, the clock was also set two minutes to Armageddon, the closest it’s been since 1953 in the height of the Cold War,” according to EcoWatch.
“Though unchanged from 2018, this setting should be taken not as a sign of stability but as a stark warning to leaders and citizens around the world,” a statement from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which has maintained the clock since 1947, reads. (The clock’s original setting then was at seven minutes to midnight.)
“All of us must do our part to address climate change because if we do not, none of us will have a future,” Buchanan said.
In other business, the board voted 25-1 to approve a resolution postponing the construction of a sixth courtroom in the courthouse until the state Legislature creates a sixth Eau Claire County Circuit Court judge position, with Buchanan casting the dissenting vote.
The board also approved a resolution allowing the county to apply for matching funding from the state Department of Natural Resources for up to 50 percent of the county’s costs for maintaining the Tower Ridge Recreation Area trail system.