Here are results in Tuesday's contested elections for town and village board seats in rural Eau Claire County.
The number of votes each candidate received follows their names. Incumbents are indicated with (I).
There were other town and village offices up for election on Tuesday in the county, but they did not have multiple candidates vying for the same spot.
Bridge Creek Town Board
Chairperson: Jayson Kaeding, 113; Ricky Strauch (I), 153.
Supervisor 1: Patrick Bethke (I), 166; Dale Kirchoff, 98.
Supervisor 2: Bruce Logterman (I), 155; Jeffrey Gerike, 108.
Brunswick Town Board
Chairperson: Wes Vlcek, 330; Troy Stapelmann, 219.
Clear Creek Town Board
Supervisor 1: Anthony Brooks, 18; Steven Strey, 88.
Supervisor 2: Colt Carlson, 37; Michael Klotz, 68.
Seymour Town Board
Chairperson: Douglas Kranig (I), 372; Jessica Janssen, 537.
Supervisors (2 seats): Ken Schick, 535; Gary Schulenberg (I), 349; Sheila Running (I), 438.
Washington Town Board
Supervisors (2 seats): Andrea Kott, 602; Jane Mueller (I), 592; Michael Stacy (I), 519.
Wilson Town Board
Supervisor 2: Aaron Vizer (I), 34; Dusty Bergman, 15.
Fairchild Village Board
President: Jamie Littlefair (I), 27; Nick Johnson, 76.
Trustees (3 seats): Nikki Conklin, 52; Caleb Aichele, 57; Shirley Conley, 49; Kris Bertrand, 37; Jesse Koskovich, 45.
Fall Creek Village Board
Trustees (3 seats): Karen Hurd, 226; Bob Jenkins, 122; Karen Herbison, 158; Felicia Erickson, 114; Matt Mattoon, 152.