Here are results in Tuesday's contested elections for town and village board seats in rural Eau Claire County.

The number of votes each candidate received follows their names. Incumbents are indicated with (I).

There were other town and village offices up for election on Tuesday in the county, but they did not have multiple candidates vying for the same spot.

Bridge Creek Town Board

Chairperson: Jayson Kaeding, 113; Ricky Strauch (I), 153.

Supervisor 1: Patrick Bethke (I), 166; Dale Kirchoff, 98.

Supervisor 2: Bruce Logterman (I), 155; Jeffrey Gerike, 108.

Brunswick Town Board

Chairperson: Wes Vlcek, 330; Troy Stapelmann, 219.

Clear Creek Town Board

Supervisor 1: Anthony Brooks, 18; Steven Strey, 88.

Supervisor 2: Colt Carlson, 37; Michael Klotz, 68.

Seymour Town Board

Chairperson: Douglas Kranig (I), 372; Jessica Janssen, 537.

Supervisors (2 seats): Ken Schick, 535; Gary Schulenberg (I), 349; Sheila Running (I), 438.

Washington Town Board

Supervisors (2 seats): Andrea Kott, 602; Jane Mueller (I), 592; Michael Stacy (I), 519.

Wilson Town Board

Supervisor 2: Aaron Vizer (I), 34; Dusty Bergman, 15.

Fairchild Village Board

President: Jamie Littlefair (I), 27; Nick Johnson, 76.

Trustees (3 seats): Nikki Conklin, 52; Caleb Aichele, 57; Shirley Conley, 49; Kris Bertrand, 37; Jesse Koskovich, 45.

Fall Creek Village Board

Trustees (3 seats): Karen Hurd, 226; Bob Jenkins, 122; Karen Herbison, 158; Felicia Erickson, 114; Matt Mattoon, 152.