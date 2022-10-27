EAU CLAIRE — A second public hearing on the city’s proposed 2023 budget is postponed until after an upcoming referendum will decide if Eau Claire can increase public safety spending.

On Tuesday, the City Council agreed to cancel the budget hearing that had been slated for its Nov. 7 meeting, which would’ve been one day before the referendum vote.

