EAU CLAIRE — A second public hearing on the city’s proposed 2023 budget is postponed until after an upcoming referendum will decide if Eau Claire can increase public safety spending.
On Tuesday, the City Council agreed to cancel the budget hearing that had been slated for its Nov. 7 meeting, which would’ve been one day before the referendum vote.
Instead the city will hold a public hearing on the budget during the council’s Nov. 15 meeting. The council may then vote on the 2023 budget that evening or wait until Nov. 22 to take action.
The public hearing was postponed because the outcome of the referendum is expected to result in some changes to the budget drafted earlier this fall by top city staffers.
Voters will decide on Nov. 8 if the city can raise property taxes by $1.45 million to hire 15 new employees. Those new positions would be six police officers, six firefighters, two community service officers and an assistant in the 911 center.
Following the referendum vote, the city will make alterations to the current draft of the 2023 budget.
"If the referendum passes, the budget you'll see will be very similar to the one we've reviewed, but with those added positions," City Manager Stephanie Hirsch told the council this week. "If it does fail, there will be proposed changes."
During Tuesday's council meeting, Hirsch said she couldn't yet say what changes would be made in the event the referendum gets voted down.
She said both the public and council will be able to see a revised version of the proposed 2023 budget at the end of the week of the election. That will give people time to examine changes to next year's proposed budget before the public hearing and council vote on it.
The council held its first public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget during its meeting on Oct. 10.