103122_dr_Building_1a

Built in 1882, this historic building at 602 Water St. is slated for demolition due to structural problems. A local developer plans to replace it with a new building that will include a couple of shop spaces and six apartments.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A historic two-story building that’s stood for 140 years on Water Street is set to be replaced due to its deteriorating condition and a desire to redevelop its desirable location.

Listed in the Register of Historic Places for both Wisconsin and the entire U.S., the Ottawa House, 602 Water St., was built in 1882 as part of the city’s recovery from a fire.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter