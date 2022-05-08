EAU CLAIRE — As a native of Ukraine, Dr. Yuliya Perepelitsa was horrified when Russian troops invaded her native country in late February.
The Eau Claire family medicine physician, who moved to the United States with her family in 1997 when she was 10 years old, still has many relatives in Ukraine. The war left her worried about the safety of all Ukrainians, including her relatives, and unsure how she could provide aid.
"The current war in Ukraine has impacted myself and those around me with a deep desire to help in any way that we can," Perepelitsa said. "In the first few days of the war, we felt very helpless. You don't know what to do. You don't know how to help. You're so far away from everybody there."
But after seeing the many humanitarian needs emerging among the more than 5.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine, Perepelitsa decided to join forces with her employer, church, friends and family on a relief effort.
Perepelitsa, who practices at OakLeaf Clinics and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, collected medical and humanitarian supplies for the relief effort. OakLeaf donated the medical supplies, which included inhalers, ventilation supplies and splints, along with financial support for medications.
She left last week from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to hand deliver the supplies — packed tightly in three jumbo duffel bags — to Poland, where she is providing care to Ukrainian refugees during a two-week medical mission. Some of the supplies will be transported directly into Ukraine.
The mission took Perepelitsa to a first aid station at a large refugee shelter in Przemyśl, a city in southeastern Poland that is only about 50 miles from the Ukrainian city of Lviv.
She anticipated her role would primarily involve providing emotional support and treating refugees with urgent medical needs or illnesses.
"My personal goal is to really show God's love and to provide hope in this difficult time to show the refugees that the United States and we as people care about them," said Perepelitsa, who moved to Eau Claire 3½ years ago.
Alina Shapoval, Perepelitsa's sister from Minneapolis, reported Friday that Perepelitsa says the large refugee center is chaotic and filled with pets and crying children. The displaced Ukrainians there are dealing with tremendous stress after fleeing their homes and now being forced to decide which European country they want to be relocated to for an indefinite time.
Regarding her Ukrainian relatives, Perepelitsa said a few fled the country but most stayed, spent the early days of the war seeking shelter in underground bunkers as bombs exploded overhead and then moved to safer parts of Ukraine.
The second part of Perepelitsa's relief effort involves Jacob's Well Church, which she has been attending since 2020.
She partnered with the Lake Hallie church to create a Prayers for Ukraine website (jacobswellchurch.church/ukraine) that serves as a central hub of information, stories and needs as relayed by Perepelitsa's friends, family, pastors and trusted contacts in Ukraine.
The site provides Chippewa Valley residents with prayer needs as well as ways to donate to Ukrainians through Perepelitsa's family relief fund on Venmo: @psukrainefund. The fund supports church relief efforts for soldiers and residents in the region of Ukraine where the family once lived.
"We are so blessed to have this opportunity to help Dr. Yuliya with her Ukrainian relief effort," said the Rev. Paul Berthiaume, lead pastor at Jacob's Well. "It is amazing to see and hear through Yuliya real-life accounts of local churches in Ukraine sacrificing every day to help their fellow Ukrainians. Many are suffering and need food, shelter, medical supplies and, frankly, hope. The fact that one of our own is leading this effort is so encouraging. This is truly what discipleship is all about, and we are excited to help Yuliya get the word out through this web page."