Wisconsin farmers markets may not offer quite the same social atmosphere in this season of COVID-19, but they still will be available as a key source of locally grown and produced food.
Deemed essential businesses and thus exempted from closing and mass gathering restrictions, the Badger State’s more than 300 farmers markets are expected to focus less on their role as a community meeting place and more on their roots as a food resource.
The popular Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market in Phoenix Park will delay its opening by two weeks but is scheduled to launch the 2020 outdoor season on Saturday, May 16. The market normally would open today — the first Saturday in May.
Considering all of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, “We’re just pleased that we can make fresh, local food available for people in the community,” said market manager Deidra Barrickman.
Though the market may lose some of its charm because of the extra focus on safety, Barrickman said she is confident it still will provide a pleasant experience — as well as a variety of good food — for customers.
“I know we will lose some of that, but it’s how things are right now. We’ll get through it,” she said. “Hopefully, things will loosen up a little more as the season progresses and we’ll have some more of that.”
At least initially the market, which UW-Eau Claire researchers have said draws more than 5,000 visitors on busy summer Saturdays, will look a little different this year, as organizers take a number of steps to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Among the changes at the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market:
• Vendors will be set up around the outside of the U-shaped pavilion, with the inside of the pavilion open to increase spacing and avoid narrow walkways.
• One-way pedestrian traffic flow will be set up to limit contact among customers.
• Vendors will display their products on a table as usual but will deploy an empty table between the food and shoppers to ensure recommended social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained between vendors and customers.
• Only vendors will be permitted to touch food before it is sold.
• Food will not be available for sampling.
• Bakery goods and food truck items must be served in to-go containers for consumption off site.
• Signs will be posted encouraging patrons to practice social distancing, and market board members will be on hand to reinforce that message.
• Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available for vendors and customers.
• Vendors will wear facemasks and be asked, if possible, to provide a second person to handle money.
• No live music will be performed, at least in May, to discourage people from congregating.
Many of the safety measures were created in consultation with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, city of Eau Claire, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW-Extension.
While Barrickman knows the market represents an important source of revenue for many of its roughly 75 vendors, she stressed that safety is the top priority this year because of the threat of COVID-19.
“We’ve been working hard to figure out how to set up our farmers market so it’s safe for vendors and customers,” Barrickman said, noting that the organization canceled its last indoor winter market in April because of safety concerns about too many people gathering in a relatively small space at L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
Despite all of the precautions, Barrickman said she recognizes that some regular vendors and customers may choose not to attend the farmers market because of uneasiness about the coronavirus.
Vendors Mary Anderson of Genesis Acres near Whitehall and Jake Lau of Square Roots Farm just south of Eau Claire both said they are eager to start selling the fruits of their labor at the market.
“We are excited for the new market season,” said Anderson, whose farm sells grass-fed beef, pork and pastured chicken. “The community in and around Eau Claire really does a great job supporting local vendors.”
Anderson, a member of the market’s board, said organizers are committed to proceeding with “utmost caution” to protect vendors and customers from the virus, which had killed 327 people and generated more than 7,300 positive tests in Wisconsin as of Friday.
“In Wisconsin,” she said, “we have been relatively lucky that we haven’t seen as many cases as some other states, but that also really makes us want to emphasize our message: ‘Please follow the rules so that everybody stays safe.’”
If that happens, it will be good for vendors and customers alike.
“We need their support, and they need good, local, healthy-sourced food,” said Anderson, mentioning COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of large meat processing plants across the country.
She hopes to take more pre-orders than usual this year to minimize customer contact.
Lau said he is confident the extra precautions, including discouraging people from bringing their whole families along, will keep vendors and customers safe. He’s also pleased that farmers markets are allowed under Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order.
“If grocery stores can be open, I don’t see why farmers markets shouldn’t be able to be open too,” Lau said.
Square Roots Farm already has been conducting a few pop-up markets along Galloway Street in which customers pick up pre-ordered produce without ever leaving their cars, said Lau, who also hopes to promote more pre-orders by farmers market patrons.
The 40-acre farm should have salad mix, radishes, Swiss chard and kale available for the market’s opening day, with more produce available as the year progresses.
After 20 years with the market and 13 as its manager, Barrickman said planning for this year is unlike anything she has been through.
“This is a whole different ballgame, that’s for sure,” she said. “But we’re hearing feedback from customers that they want to support local farmers and vendors and they want their fresh vegetables.”
As usual, the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market is scheduled to be open three days a week beginning in June.