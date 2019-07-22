The Eau Claire and Dunn County fairs will open their gates this week, anticipating visitors in the thousands, featuring a demolition derby, tractor pulls and dozens of 4-H exhibits.
In its 96th year, the Eau Claire County Fair, Wednesday through Sunday at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Drive, boasts free admission and free parking again in 2019, said Debbie Kitchen, fair committee chairperson.
“It’s more of a family-oriented affair,” Kitchen said. “The games are 50 cents apiece and there’s a charge for the inflatables, but it’s more geared toward family fun for the kids.”
The fair continues to be non-commercial, avoiding a beer tent, carnival and on-stage live entertainment, Kitchen said.
“That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on,” said the fair committee’s youth representative, Kitchen’s son Kevin Kitchen. “We’re focusing on the youth development in Eau Claire County.”
New this year is an expanded petting zoo with more species, Debbie Kitchen said.
The fair’s Kids’ Days are Friday and Saturday, offering inflatable jump houses, face painting, a fish pond, a giant slide and a kid-sized, pedal-powered tractor pull competition.
A mounted cowboy shooting competition, STEM-related activities with UW-Eau Claire and a military tribute service are slated for Saturday and Sunday.
One of the fair’s highlights is a Saturday night livestock auction, where children showing livestock sell their animals, Debbie Kitchen said.
“We appreciate the support of our community to make that event happen every year,” she said.
Dunn County
Held regularly since the late 1880s, the Dunn County Fair will open Wednesday and run through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 620 17th St., Menomonie.
Attendees may notice new food vendors, a new carnival and more Chippewa Valley-based performers this year, said Dunn County Fair Board President Debra Gotlibson.
“We have more local bands and talent, as far as entertainment, on the free stage,” Gotlibson said.
In the lineup for the fair’s “free stage” are Menomonie musician Rich Schroeder, variety Eau Claire band Home Grown Tomatoes and New Richmond country-rock act Rural Route 5 on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, respectively.
The fair’s previous carnival, Calkins Unlimited, has been replaced with Sheridan Amusements. The carnival is slated to open 5 p.m. Wednesday, and wristbands start at $16 from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
New food vendors will offer Mexican food, egg rolls and soft-serve ice cream, Gotlibson said.
Admission to the fair itself has increased from $2 to $5 per person, and from $10 to $25 for a weekly family pass. A weekly pass per person is $15; children five and under are admitted free.
“We had to make some changes, due to county budget constraints,” Gotlibson said. “We are a county fair, so we had to increase our revenue in order to continue hosting a fair. Unfortunately, that’s one of the tough decisions we had to make.”
The fair won’t charge a fee for parking, the same as previous years, Gotlibson said. It will also waive previous years’ fees for some children at grandstand events.
Several grandstand events are the fair’s biggest attractions, including a demolition derby, Red Cedar Speedway races and a truck and tractor pull, Gotlibson said.
“We no longer charge for kids under 12 at the grandstand,” she said. “Previously, kids five and under were free, and we had a $5 fee for kids.”
The fair board is hoping for 35,000 to 40,000 people attending the fair this year, Gotlibson said.
“Come to the fair, see what’s new, see what’s updated, see what’s old,” she said. “There’s something for everyone.”
For more information, visit the Eau Claire County Fair’s website at eauclairecountyfair.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/EauClaireCountyFair, and the Dunn County Fair’s website at dunncountyfair.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/dunncountyfair/.