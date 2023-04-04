EAU CLAIRE — Voter turnout is expected to be far above average for a spring election today, according to Eau Claire election officials.
City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said he’s expecting about 25,000 city voters to cast a ballot — a little more than half of Eau Claire’s registered voters.
If his prediction holds true, it would be double the 10,000 to 12,000 city voters who usually turn out for April elections.
He attributes the extremely high voter forecast to the heated battle for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“It is largely the Supreme Court,” Koerner said.
Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz is taking on former Justice Dan Kelly, who is being backed by conservatives, for the seat being vacated by retiring conservative Justice Pat Roggensack.
The high-profile race will decide which political persuasion holds a majority on the high court, which is expected to take on issues including abortion access, legislative redistricting and other debated issues.
Spending on the race had reached $42 million, shattering previous nationwide records for court races, the Associated Press reported Monday.
In February there was a four-person primary for the state Supreme Court seat, which led to the highest turnout Eau Claire had seen for a winter primary.
That record primary turnout was followed by people who have voted early for today’s election. Over 5,000 city voters have already cast their ballots leading up to today.
“We had a robust turnout for absentee ballots so far,” Koerner said.
There were 2,416 Eau Claire residents who voted during the last two weeks using a drive-thru voting site behind City Hall. And as of Monday, Koerner’s office had received 2,529 absentee ballots by mail.
City voters have the state Supreme Court race, numerous referendums and a competition for two seats on the Eau Claire school board to vote on. In Eau Claire city government though, the only seat on Tuesday’s ballot is for the presidency of the City Council and only one person is running. Current council Vice President Emily Berge is uncontested in her bid to succeed President Terry Weld, who opted not to seek reelection.
Here are contested races that will appear on ballots in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties (incumbent candidates are identified by (I)):
Municipal races
Eau Claire County
Fall Creek Village Board
President: Timothy Rapp (I), Karen Hurd.
Trustees (3 seats): Karen Hurd (I), Mark Pranckus, West Bennett, Dusty Levasseur, Karen Herbison (I), Matt Mattoon (I).
Lincoln Town Board
Chairperson: Matt Krenz, Dessy Johnson. Robert Dewitz (I) not running.
Washington Town Board
Chairperson: Kyle Nyseth, Robert Solberg. Michael Peterson (I) not running.
Supervisor (2 seats): Jane Mueller (I), James Rolbiecki, Dori Pulse. Andrea Kott (I) not running.
Chippewa County
Eagle Point Town Board
Chairman: Rick Bowe, Charles Hebert.
Supervisor (2 seats): Dennis Ferstenou, Randall Woodruff (I), Lawrence Frazer. Rick Bowe (I) running for chairman.
Clerk: Laurie Hebert (I), John Spaeth (write-in).
Treasurer: Julie Woodruff, Kevin Lueck (I).
Edson Town Board
Chairman: Dan Pilgrim, Joseph D. Gilles.
Supervisor 1: George Wellner (I), Carson Stubbe.
Supervisor 2: Scott Lorenz, Jim Junker.
Constable: Joseph B. Gilles, Jr., Joseph D. Gilles (I).
Goetz Town Board
Chairman: Paul Helminski (I), Joe Rygiel.
Lafayette Town Board
Supervisor (2 seats): Sharon McIlquham (I), Randy Shervey, Tom Larson (I).
Lake Holcombe Town Board
Supervisor 2: Larry Becker, David Staudacher (I).
Ruby Town Board
Supervisor 2: Mark Webert, Mark Stender.
Clerk: Jeri Stender, Jessica Bingham (write-in).
Sampson Town Board
Chairman: Darla Butterfield, Jim Jerabek (I).
Supervisor 1: Veronica LaGesse, Jack Christenson.
Supervisor 2: Kevin Haller, Carol Butterfield (I).
Sigel Town Board
Supervisor 1: Steve Evjen (I), Daniel Greene (write-in).
Tilden Town Board
Supervisor 2: Eric Bohl, Gary Meinen.
Wheaton Town Board
Clerk: Scott Deutscher (I), Nicole Gardner.
New Auburn Village Board
President: Brad Lotts (I), Shannon Berg.
Chippewa Falls City Council
Ward 3 alderperson: Christopher Gilliam (I), CW King (write-in).
Dunn County
Eau Galle Town Board
Supervisor 2: Audrey Martin (I), Cheryl Sagstetter.
Grant Town Board
Supervisor 1: Timothy Lauffer, Benjamin Mattison. David Buchner (I) not running.
Hay River Town Board
Supervisor 2: Josh Riek, Bob Retz.
Menomonie Town Board
Supervisor 2: Brian Johnson, Arden McMartin.
New Haven Town Board
Chairperson: Jeff Carlsrud, Larrie Rosen. Marv Prestrud (I) not running.
Supervisors (2 seats): Stewart Bartz, Lisa Pederson, Pat Breslin, Brian Loida. Jeff Carlsrud (I) seeking chairman spot and Tom Schoonover (I) not running.
Sherman Town Board
Chairperson: Chase Potter (I), Teresa Jorgensen.
Tiffany Town Board
Chairperson: Lee Kegan, Chuck Siler (I).
Supervisor 1: Kevin Brown, Justin Clark. Stephen Boyd (I) not running.
Supervisor 2: Matthew Shepard, Ellen Carlson. Lee Kegan (I) running for chairman.
Weston Town Board
Clerk: Pat Pickerign (I), Beth Hein.
Knapp Village Board
President: Ron Finder, George Close (I).
Trustee (3 seats): Anthony Sobottka (I), Donald Freeland, Danielle Gruenke, Eugene Lemke (I).
Menomonie City Council
District 9: Chad Schlough (I), Sydney Brennan.
School boards
Altoona school board (2 seats): Hillarie Roth (I), Nicole Breed (I), Lauren Otto.
Eau Claire school board (2 seats): Frankie Bowe, Lori Bica (I), Jarrett Dement, Sally Huffey. Phil Lyons (I) not running.
Fall Creek school board (2 seats): AnnMarie Anderson (I), Amy Kurtz, Jessica Mattson, Jill Geske (I).
Menomonie school board (3 seats): Amy Riddle-Swanson (I), Charlie Schneider (I), Dale Dahlke (I), Scott Parker, Brittany Weiker, Amber Kersting.
Bloomer school board (2 seats): Milaney Leverson (I), Jeff Sieg, Janelle Glenn (I).
Colfax school board (3 seats): Kenneth Bjork (I), Jodi Kiekhafer (I), Jaclyn Ackerlund (I), Denise Solberg.
Elmwood school district (2 seats): Andrew Zierl, Bernie Christman (I), Brooke Glaus (I).
Referendums
Altoona school district: Asking to borrow $23 million to buy and renovate the National Business Institute, 1218 McCann Drive, so it can be turned into the district’s school for 4K, kindergarten and first grade. About $3 million in smaller capital maintenance projects at the district’s current buildings are also part of the referendum.
Eau Claire County: A nonbinding question asking voters if they want to overturn the state’s 1849 law that bans abortions.
Statewide bail reform 1: Seeks a change to the state’s constitution to allow judges to consider the potential that a person charged with a crime poses a serious harm to the community when setting conditions of release while a case is pending.
Statewide bail reform 2: Seeks a change in the state’s constitution so judges can weigh additional factors when setting cash bond for a person accused of a violent crime. Currently judges are limited to impose cash bond to secure a defendant’s court appearances. Approving the referendum would let judges consider the defendant’s prior violent crime convictions, need to protect the community and prevention of witness intimidation.
Statewide welfare reform: A nonbinding question asking if able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to get taxpayer-funded welfare benefits.
Village of Cadott: Seeking authority to exceed property tax limits by $125,000 in 2024 and future years to pay for street maintenance projects.
Cadott school district: Seeks to borrow $9.965 million for facility improvement projects at the junior/senior high school.
Lake Hallie 1: Asking if the village should be allowed to exceed property tax levy limits by $700,000 to pay for road projects.
Lake Hallie 2: Seeking the ability to exceed levy limits by $110,000 to fund a new police officer for the village.
Town of Sigel appointed clerk/treasurer: The town is polling its voters to see if they want their clerk/treasurer to switch from an elected position to an appointed one.