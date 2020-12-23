EAU CLAIRE — Her furry black brow tented with the tell-tale look of a black Labrador pleading for a game of fetch, Izzy’s eyes are pointed toward a yellow tennis ball sitting on the garage floor.
Then her head turns up toward Kevin Neff, who often indulges his dog’s seemingly endless interest to chase after a ball.
Izzy’s glance then moves toward a tennis racket with a black rubbery plastic piece attached to it.
The invention is Neff’s way of obliging his energetic dog’s love of fetch, while also saving himself from aggravating an old back injury.
“Izzy is definitely the inspiration behind this whole thing,” Neff said.
Dubbed the Tennis Ball Scoop, the attachment allows a person to grab a ball off the ground without bending over.
The 56-year-old Eau Claire man has tinkered with the design, materials and other details of his invention for about two years, but is soon to start producing it from his home shop.
The product, a clear path to get it to market and Neff’s entrepreneurial energy won over judges in a local business contest earlier this month, earning him the top $5,000 prize.
“What set him apart was how passionate he was for this product and how he emulated how it can help people,” said Tracey Smiskey, Eau Claire market president for Northwestern Bank.
The Chippewa Falls bank sponsors the grand prize for The Idea Challenge, the annual business contest run by the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
A panel of local business aficionados including Smiskey judged the five finalists who each pitched their entrepreneurial ideas and answered questions through the online videoconferencing service Zoom.
Judges scored the finalists on criteria including the product or service concept, progress toward a prototype, how they address market needs, patent potential, costs, plans for reaching customers, ideas for expansion and how each would use the $5,000 prize to further their business.
In addition to Neff’s excitement and detailed plans for his venture, Smiskey said she appreciated how he explained his product is intended for two different markets — casual athletes and pet owners.
“I really liked that in his presentation,” Smiskey said.
A self-described handyman, Neff said he’s often pondering ways to make some of the simple things in life a little bit easier.
“If I see a problem, I want to solve it,” he said.
One day when he was playing one of Izzy’s lengthy games of fetch, he began brainstorming a way to ease the strain put on a person’s back through the repetitive motion of bending down.
“I thought there’s got to be an easier way to pick up a ball,” Neff said.
Neff had retired from his career as a UPS delivery truck driver due to back problems and figured there are other dog owners and tennis enthusiasts interested in a solution to the problem, too.
Starting with the basic idea of an attachment that fits onto the rim of a tennis racket, he went through multiple iterations of the design.
“Everything has been trial and error for me,” he said.
Along the way he got help from a Chippewa Valley Technical College student and a chemistry professor at UW-Eau Claire, who turned Neff’s designs into reality using 3D printers and worked with him on the prototyping process.
Initially the scoop attachment was made from standard plastic. However, the shock of a ball hitting the racket would travel to the scoop and damage the zip-ties that held it on, causing them to fail prematurely.
So Neff changed the material to a special kind of plastic blended with rubber, which was able to absorb the shock.
The angle of the scoop underwent revisions so it could easily pick up a ball but also hold it in place before a person swings their arm far enough to set it free.
Tennis players had also told Neff they were worried the scoop could cup air and affect the swing of their rackets. This led to larger air relief ports — holes to reduce drag. An added benefit of that was it further trimmed the weight of the scoop.
The version going into production weighs just 0.4 ounces, Neff said.
But after two years of work, he’s happy with the design and demonstrates how it works with his ever-ready assistant.
Neff grips the racket’s handle, lowers its head to the ground and nudges the plastic scoop underneath a tennis ball sitting on his lawn. He raises the racket and ball cradled in the scoop. With a quick flick and turn of his wrist, the scoop releases the ball and the racket sends the florescent yellow orb off past Izzy. The eager dog chases after the bouncing ball while the family’s other black Lab, Mia, is content wandering around Neff’s yard.
Between the estimated 80 million pet owners in the U.S. and 20 million tennis players, Neff expects some will be interested in his invention. Of particular interest is senior citizens who play tennis, badminton, racquetball or pickleball — as his invention can attach to any of those rackets.
“The market is there,” he said.
Next month Neff is planning to travel to Tennessee to pick up the machine he’ll use to make the scoops himself at his home shop. Money from The Idea Challenge will help pay to buy it.
He’s already got a spot on his website, bowtines.com, where the Tennis Ball Scoop is advertised and he’s taking orders. The website is for his first business venture where he produces wax for archery strings and a lubricant used in crossbows.
The scoop is Neff’s first time seeking a patent, though he said he has made other inventions previously but they didn’t yet turn into a business.