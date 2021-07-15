EAU CLAIRE — Patrick Rebman and Dave Mullen see the 1.4 million registered boat owners in Wisconsin and Minnesota as potential users of an app they're creating to let people rent use of private docks.
The duo of Eau Claire area entrepreneurs are the creators of Vacation Docks, an app-based tech startup company hoping to emulate the success of short-term home rental services.
"Simply put, we are the Airbnb of docks," Rebman said Thursday in a pitch to potential investors via online videoconference program Zoom.
Keeping a 10% cut of rentals arranged through the app, the duo's business model foresees Vacation Docks earning $350,000 in revenue within its first couple years.
But to develop their platform, the pair is asking for an $80,000 investment, technical assistance or even just feedback from people with waterfront property on what they'd like to see in an app.
Vacation Docks was among entrepreneurial presentations in Thursday's pitch day for VentureHome-Eau Claire, which served as the culmination of the five-month program for new startups. Built on a local partnership between WiSys, CoLab and UW-Eau Claire, the program helps fledgling startup businesses get their ideas ready for the marketplace. This was the second year for the program and there were six startups that received expert advice, coaching and access to resources.
Another app-based business, EcoFriends, was also among this year's class. Brandon Pessman's app would help sustainability-minded people make better choices as consumers by providing information and even incentives for doing what's best for the environment.
“We’re encouraging them to make better choices about the products they’re buying or not not buying,” he said.
The app also allows people to keep track of eco-conscious actions such as using refillable water bottles and reusable shopping bags. It will also include articles on sustainable practices and advertising only from green companies.
That advertising and subscriptions from companies and colleges that encourage sustainability are revenue streams that Pressman envisions for the app that would be free to individuals.
Pessman said his initial ask from investors is $20,000, which would go toward marketing, buying devices to test the app and other expenses.
Saving the environment is also part of Bill Lobner's startup business, Green Fleet.
“The problem we’re looking at here is transportation is the number one source of emissions in the U.S.,” he said.
Starting in September, Lobner began his Tesla electric car based transportation service that provides luxury rides to people within a 100-mile radius of Eau Claire.
With the business already up and growing, Lobner didn't seek a specific dollar amount, but instead asked for partners willing to help with marketing, expansion and hosting sites for electric car charging stations.
For local biology lecturer Tiffany Hoage's business idea, she created a kit that educators could use to teach students about the cutting-edge DNA editing technology called CRISPR. The $550 kit has already been tried out by 10 local educators earlier this year and is being patented.
Hoage's request to those on Thursday's Zoom call was to do what they could to spread the word to teachers, schools and supply companies about her kit.
The biggest dollar figure sought by entrepreneurs who pitched their businesses on Thursday came from four young men with a vision to make it easier to manage the growing number of Bluetooth devices found in homes.
CEO Sam Fitzhenry said ParityBlu is asking for a $350,000 initial investment to complete software for a system that consumers would be able to buy to control numerous smart devices in their homes. Fitzhenry said the system being designed would be able to easily manage speakers, doorbells, door locks, thermostats, digital assistants and other devices that use Bluetooth through a single app.
“We’re bringing that all home into one package,” he said.
The most emotional appeal of the series of pitches came from teacher Shannon Camlek, who recalled what made her feel better when she was undergoing treatment for leukemia.
“When people told stories to me about things that mattered, it was like magic,” she said, adding those meant more than cards and flowers she'd gotten while in the hospital.
That led to her and fellow educator Kris Johnson to create StoneStory, a service that gathers stories from family and friends to celebrate milestone birthdays, anniversaries, retirements and memorials. The business includes a website that users would pay to use, plus engraved keepsake stones and printed newspapers with the personal stories that could be purchased for an additional fee.
Camlek and Johnson were seeking investment capital, a partner to run the business and networking to build the customer base.