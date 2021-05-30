When Eau Claire was officially awarded a Northwoods League franchise on Sept. 16, 2004, then-majority owner Jeff Jones called it the fulfillment of a dream.
“Last fall when it was given to us that the opportunity existed, I just thought it was a wonderful idea for the community,” Jones told the Leader-Telegram after the official documents were signed, finally completing a long process to bring summer collegiate baseball to the Chippewa Valley.
“And I think that ultimately this is our gift to the community,” he continued.
The Express have entertained the area ever since, bringing top-notch players to Carson Park each summer to improve their games and — hopefully — put on a show. The franchise secured a championship for Eau Claire and has given the Chippewa Valley an opportunity to watch future pros up close.
As the Express prepare to celebrate 16 seasons of play, here’s a look back at some of the key moments in the team’s history:
AUGUST 16, 2004 — Express was chosen as the name of Eau Claire’s recently formed Northwoods team, picked through a contest that received over 1,200 entries. Among the other options were Crappies, Explorers, Moose and Skeeters. The logo was unveiled two months later.
“Over the course of the last three days I ran them by many people,” Jones told the Leader-Telegram at the time. “And the Express name came up every time as something people liked.”
SEPTEMBER 24, 2004 — Dale Varsho, a former UW-Eau Claire assistant and Eau Claire Cavalier, was announced as the first field manager in franchise history. He remains the only person to ever hold the position.
JUNE 1, 2005 — The Express played their first ever game in front of an announced crowd of 3,768 at Carson Park, and started the franchise’s history off on the right foot. Eau Claire began with a win in a 6-4 contest with the St. Cloud River Bats.
2007 — After a pair of losing seasons in the team’s first two campaigns, 2007 brought some major firsts for the franchise. The team earned a regular season divisional championship for the first time, qualified for the playoffs for the first time and claimed its first divisional pennant before falling to eventual champion St. Cloud in the championship bout.
APRIL 20, 2009 — Jordan Zimmermann made his Major League Baseball debut for the Washington Nationals, becoming the first Express alum to ever make the big leagues. He’s been joined by others since, including Kole Calhoun and Daulton Varsho.
JULY 21, 2010 — Eau Claire and Carson Park hosted the Northwoods League All-Star Game for the first time, a 7-5 victory for the North Division against the South. A crowd of 3,696 were in attendance as six Express players took part as members of the Southern squad.
AUGUST 23, 2010 — Six years after playing their first game, the Express became champions. The 2010 crown remains the only title in the franchise’s history, one earned in a season where the team won both first and second-half divisions titles to roll to the playoffs.
Steve McGuiggan hit two home runs, Felix Cardenas pitched seven shutout innings and Eau Claire rolled to a 9-1 victory against the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park to clinch the title. The team was later named the No. 1 summer league team in the country by PG CrossChecker.
“It’s almost a storybook ending: Back home, good friends playing baseball — the game you love,” then-Express second baseman Drew Heithoff said. “It was just unreal.”
JULY 23, 2013 — The Northwoods League All-Star Game returned to Eau Claire, a 7-5 win for the North Division.
JULY 25, 2013 — Varsho earned his 301st career victory in a 7-4 contest against the Wisconsin Woodchucks, making him the all-time wins leader among Northwoods League managers.
“It’s just me being around for a long time is the best part about it,” Varsho said at the time. “It’s nice to be home when I did it. I didn’t even know I had 300 last game.”
AUGUST 20, 2016 — After returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Express fell 11-4 to Wisconsin Rapids to help the Rafters to a two-game sweep of the Northwoods League title game. Eau Claire earned an 11-inning victory against St. Cloud three days earlier to advance to the championship for a third time in franchise history.
AUGUST 16, 2019 — Eau Claire fell in its fourth trip to the Northwoods League title game, with Traverse City coming back from a 2-1 hole in the ninth inning for a 3-2 walk-off victory.
JUNE 24, 2020 — The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 Express season, with the team citing guidelines from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department for the decision. The Northwoods League played on without some members and with geographic pods.
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 — The Express announced they’ll be celebrating the team’s Sweet 16 this season, featuring celebrations of each season of the franchise’s history thus far. Eau Claire will return to the field on Monday with a game against Rochester.