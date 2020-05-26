Executive actions taken by Eau Claire’s city manager have slowed down since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, but the City Council is giving its top staffer at least one more month of those emergency powers.
Hours before it was scheduled to cease, the city’s emergency declaration was extended through June 23 with an 11-0 vote of the council during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Though the state’s stay-at-home order ended on May 13 through a state Supreme Court decision, council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle said that did not end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This disease does not know any calendar, geographic boundaries or political affiliation,” she said.
Emmanuelle said flexibility granted by Eau Claire’s extended order is necessary for the city to deal with the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on the local economy, education system and residents of Eau Claire.
City Manager Dale Peters said the primary reason for extending Eau Claire’s emergency declaration is to continue supporting local public health officials. He had noted that one of the first actions made using the declaration was an agreement between the city and Eau Claire County to split increased Health Department costs tied to the pandemic.
Other executive actions have included turning the city’s ice center into a temporary homeless shelter, waiving utility bill late fees, delaying collection of hotel room taxes, waiving bus fares, closing City Hall to visitors and applying for time-sensitive grants.
Peters noted that the number of executive actions has tapered off in recent weeks. At each council meeting, he has updated the city’s elected leaders on how the emergency declaration has been used. On Tuesday, he said the only change in the last two weeks was conducting the annual Board of Review meeting online instead of in person.
However, he contended that the emergency declaration should last another month so measures already put in place can remain and the city could remain nimble in responding to changing circumstances.
“Just because the legal status changed in the state of Wisconsin doesn’t change the fact we have a virus,” he said.
Peters added that he believes the coronavirus, which has no cure or vaccine yet, will continue to spread in the community.
Council President Terry Weld said that as many businesses reopen after they had been closed since mid-March, that doesn’t mean the end of struggles seen as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s just as challenging, if not more challenging, to reopen than it was to shut down,” he said.
The city has now been under a state of emergency since the council first declared one on March 17.
Other Business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• Accounting and consulting firm Baker Tilly will assist the council in recruiting the next city manager to succeed the retiring Peters. The council voted 11-0 on Tuesday to approve a $24,500 contract with Baker Tilly, which was selected over competing proposals from The Mercer Group, PAA and Novak.
• Sections of Jeffers Road and Fairfax Street are scheduled for reconstruction in 2022 with the help of money from the state Department of Transportation. The council approved agreements Tuesday for nearly $1.5 million in state aid for the projects, which have a combined estimated total cost of about $2.57 million.