A family in the Eau Claire school district has come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The family is quarantining itself and will be monitored by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department for 14 days, said Marisa Stanley, department assistant director, in a Tuesday letter to Eau Claire district parents.
The announcement comes the same day the Osceola school district cancelled classes for facility cleaning after a Pierce County resident who attended an Osceola High School event on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eau Claire health department said it will not release “potentially identifying information of the family or school involved” due to HIPAA privacy guidelines.
“Close contact” means a person was within six feet of a person with the respiratory virus, Stanley said in the letter.
The Eau Claire health department cannot release information on if there’s a connection between the self-quarantined Eau Claire family and the confirmed coronavirus case in Pierce County, said Colleen Schian, the department’s public information officer.
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said the district is not believed to have any students who attended the Destination Imagination event in Osceola.
The Chippewa Falls and Altoona school districts both do not have Destination Imagination teams and also did not attend the Osceola event, officials from both districts told the Leader-Telegram. The Menomonie school district is “not aware of any SDMA students who attended,” Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky said in an email.
The Eau Claire health department does not have information on how many members of the Eau Claire family may have been exposed to the coronavirus case, Schian said.
Stanley said risk to the general Eau Claire public is still low: “We understand that this sounds concerning, but at this time no one in the family is sick. Therefore, this family is not contagious and have not exposed any students, staff, or other community members to COVID-19.”
The decision to close schools will be made in collaboration with local and state partners and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stanley noted.
Two new cases
The Pierce County patient is Wisconsin’s second confirmed case of coronavirus.
DHS announced Tuesday the state’s third identified case is in Dane County.
The two new cases come over a month after the state’s first case was identified on Feb. 5, a Dane County resident who had recently traveled to China.
Both new Wisconsin patients were recently traveling within the U.S., and both are in isolation at home, Ayers told news media in a phone call Tuesday.
Other people who attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School Saturday are considered “low-risk” for contracting COVID-19, said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer.
“The (Osceola district) is really closed today out of an abundance of caution to do a deep cleaning ... anyone considered to be more than a low-risk individual will be contacted by the public health (department),” Ayers said Tuesday.
Typically only household members of the patient are considered high-risk for COVID-19 in the Pierce County case, she said.
DHS officials Tuesday morning declined to comment on the age or gender of the person who tested positive in Pierce County.
People who attended the Osceola event Saturday are encouraged to monitor for possible symptoms, Ayers said.
“You will be hearing from health officials if you’ve had contact with either of these confirmed cases,” Ayers said. “The news of new confirmed cases is not unexpected.”
Destination Imagination is an education nonprofit that runs STEAM-focused problem-solving competitions for students, according to its website.
“While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk,” Osceola schools superintendent Mark Luebker said in a statement. “ ...We will continue to coordinate with public health authorities to ensure that our actions align with best practices to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department said Tuesday that it’s more likely there will be people in Eau Claire County who are asked to stay home after contacting someone with COVID-19.
“We understand that sounds concerning, but the risk to Eau Claire County residents remains low,” Stanley said in a news release.
No COVID-19 cases have been identified in Eau Claire County as of Tuesday afternoon, Stanley said.
Spring break
Local universities are reminding students that if they leave the country for a spring break vacation, getting back in could be tricky depending on travel restrictions.
UW-Eau Claire’s spring break is March 21-29.
“Students, faculty and staff planning spring travel outside the U.S. have been reminded that travel restrictions and quarantine criteria can change rapidly and may impact the ability to re-enter the U.S. in some cases,” said Timothy Boehnen, UW-Eau Claire director of risk management and safety, in a statement.
UW-Stout has suspended all university-sponsored spring break travel overseas, and also warned students about quarantines that could begin on short notice.
UW-Stout’s spring break is March 14-22.
UW-Stout’s website states: “Currently, there are several areas in the U.S. with localized outbreaks as well. These actions could severely impact your plans and/or delay your return home with personal cost.”
Both universities encouraged students to consult travel advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Department of State.
UW-Stout is also dropping its requirement for students to submit documentation for illness absence longer than three days. That requirement will be suspended through the spring semester, said Chancellor Katherine Frank in a Tuesday letter to faculty and staff.
Lowering testing restrictions
DHS is now testing people in Wisconsin who haven’t been in known contact with existing coronavirus cases, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Disease.
“We want to cast a wide net … that’s something other areas in the country are doing,” Westergaard said.
Forty-three Wisconsin residents have tested negative for the virus as of Tuesday, according to Wisconsin DHS.
Wisconsin declaring a state of emergency is “a consideration every day we revisit our situation in Wisconsin,” Ayers said. A trigger would be an unexplained coronavirus case, where the person had no known contact with an existing virus case.
Ayers added: “We expect this outbreak will reach Wisconsin, and when our conditions on the ground change, we will be asking for that kind of emergency declaration.”
State officials on Tuesday thanked the Wisconsin residents who have self-quarantined.
“People have been so cooperative and helpful in protecting their families and communities,” said Traci DeSalvo, DHS Communicable Diseases Epidemiology Section Chief.
State and county health officials urged people Tuesday to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay home if they’re sick.
Wisconsin DHS recommends people with pre-existing conditions — such as asthma, diabetes or a condition that suppresses their immune system — to be “very judicious in any nonessential travel,” Ayers said.