Following a February when the Eau Claire area received more than 4 feet of snow, the talk of the 2019 Eau Claire Farm Show was the collapse of many agricultural buildings in the region.
This winter has so far been less cruel to farmers, and the Eau Claire Farm Show will once again offer visitors a taste of spring as they take a look at the latest in agricultural advances.
Now in its 57th year, the Eau Claire Farm Show is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza. The show draws an average attendance of between 7,000 and 10,000 visitors and is now entering its fifth year at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
While visitors to last year’s farm show had to dodge piles of snow, Sally Henry of event organizer North Country Enterprises said weather is unlikely to keep farmers from attending the show.
“It seems like everyone who wants to get there is going to get there at some point, no matter the weather,” Henry said. “Weather usually doesn’t affect the farmers. They will get there one way or another.”
The second-oldest-running regional farm show in Wisconsin, the Eau Claire Farm Show will showcase more than 150 exhibitors, with more than 300 company representatives at this year’s show, Henry said.
“The area is centrally located and has been going for 57 years,” Henry said. “The E.C. farm show is a popular and long-going show. The exhibitors repeat business there, and the farmers know that they will be there.”
Henry said this year’s show will feature several new vendors and a variety of products that are improved.
The Chippewa Valley Expo Center is a half-mile off of Interstate 94 just off Highway 312 on the northwest side of the city. The center, which was formerly known as the Menards Conference Center, features 53,413 square feet.
“The event is sold out again this year,” Henry said. “With moving to Chippewa Valley Expo having over 50,000 square feet we are still running out of space.”
The Chippewa Valley Expo Center offers 1,000 parking spaces and large overhead doors and a loading dock to accommodate the large equipment and displays moving in for the farm show.
The farm show dates back to 1963 with the Northern States Power Co.’s Electric Power Show at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairground. The farm show later moved to the London Square Mall and the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center before landing at its current location in 2016.
Along with a variety of vendors and exhibitors, this year’s show will feature health clinics by Hospital Sisters Health System, well-water testing and carbon monoxide and radon testing information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and entertainment by comedian and ventriloquist James Wedgwood.
The 58th Eau Claire Farm Show is scheduled for March 2-3, 2021, at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.
For more information, visit www.northcountryenterprises.com/eau-claire-farm-show.