EAU CLAIRE — Fire departments in Eau Claire and Altoona are in early talks about the possibility of a merger or other way to deal with rising costs both are experiencing.
A few meetings between fire chiefs have happened this year on the topic, plus a gathering that included other leaders from both cities this fall to discuss the idea, according to Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell.
“If we merge fire departments it would be an all-inclusive fire and EMS department,” he said.
The idea of a merger has been occasionally brought up during the past two decades, Bell said, but it’s gained more attention this year.
Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said the talks are very preliminary at this point and have been to gauge any interest in discussing the idea of a merger.
“We met with them once to consider whether there’s interest discussing it,” he said, referring to the fall meeting that included top staffers from both cities.
While a merger is worth talking about, Golat said, it is not the only route Altoona is looking into as it plans the future of emergency services for the city and its fast-growing population.
“That’s one option as we see it,” he said.
Altoona has budgeted $50,000 for a study next year to explore the operations, capital and facilities needs for its Fire Department.
While a potential merger with Eau Claire will be among the options studied, Golat noted that consultants doing the study will investigate numerous other possibilities, too.
The Eau Claire City Council agenda for Tuesday initially included an item that could’ve pressured talks next year for a merger or renegotiation of the current pact Eau Claire has to provide ambulance service to Altoona. The original meeting notice published on Thursday evening included a vote on terminating the existing EMS contract with Altoona at the end of 2023 — five years before it was scheduled to end. However, at noon Friday a revised notice removed the EMS contract vote from Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
City councils in both Eau Claire and Altoona are now expected to discuss the contract during the first half of 2023, Bell said Friday afternoon.
Dealing with costs
A motivation for Eau Claire to pursue a merger is to spread around the rising costs of running its ambulance service.
“We’ve seen substantial increases in costs across the board,” Bell said.
For example, over the past five years the budget for medical supplies alone has gone up 30% to deal with the higher costs, he said. Maintenance costs have risen by double-digits as well, Bell added.
The Altoona Fire Department is also facing some sizable expenses in its future with firetrucks, engines and other pieces of equipment it is looking to buy in coming years, Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman said.
Discussing potential arrangements for consolidating or networking when it comes to those vehicles has been of interest to the Altoona fire chief.
“We’re not sure if there’s a way to do that yet, but we’re looking at the possibility of doing it,” Renderman said.
Bell also pitches the merger as a way to cut down on administrative costs, equipment and capital infrastructure for the two cities’ fire departments. And by saving on overhead costs, Bell said the merger could result in hiring more firefighter/paramedics.
Eau Claire currently has 90 full-time sworn personnel who handle fire, rescue and medical calls, and another 3½ other employees. A referendum approved by Eau Claire voters in November is adding six more firefighter/paramedic positions next year.
Altoona’s Fire Department has four full-time employees and about 40 part-time on-call staffers, including first responders who arrive at emergency medical situations to assess and stabilize patients to assist ambulances that arrive from Eau Claire.
Growth prompts study
One of the fastest growing cities in the state, Altoona is at a crossroads when it comes to how it delivers emergency services to its increasing population.
“We’re at a place at our growth and history where we’re going to have to figure out both operations and facilities,” Golat said.
The city administrator is looking forward to next year’s study to help decide potential changes for the Altoona Fire Department — including whether it should remain its own entity or merge with Eau Claire’s.
Eau Claire has provided ambulance service to Altoona and other neighboring communities since 2008 through regional EMS contracts. Prior to that, Altoona and others had been served by Gold Cross, but the Eau Claire Fire Department would send an ambulance when the private service was already busy with other calls.
Currently there are 14 communities with agreements to get ambulance service from the Eau Claire Fire Department. Those are Altoona, Fall Creek, the Eau Claire County towns of Union, Pleasant Valley, Ludington, Clear Creek, Washington, Brunswick, Lincoln, Drammen, Seymour, the Dunn County towns of Rock Creek and Spring Brook, and a portion of the Chippewa County town of Wheaton.
Of those municipalities, Altoona accounted for 42% of the regional EMS calls last year, according to the Eau Claire Fire Department’s 2021 Annual Report. And of the Fire Department’s 8,544 total ambulance responses last year to Eau Claire and surrounding areas, 894 — about 10% — went to Altoona.
Altoona’s population is estimated at 9,149 for the start of 2022, according to the state Department of Administration’s Demographic Services Center. That is 10% growth on the 8,293 residents counted there in the 2020 Census.