EAU CLAIRE — Fire departments in Eau Claire and Altoona are in early talks about the possibility of a merger or other way to deal with rising costs both are experiencing.

A few meetings between fire chiefs have happened this year on the topic, plus a gathering that included other leaders from both cities this fall to discuss the idea, according to Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell.

