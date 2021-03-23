EAU CLAIRE — The city is agreeing to much larger property tax refunds for a couple of Oakwood Mall anchor stores that went through vacant spells when compared to other retailers that sought tax breaks on bustling Eau Claire locations.
On Tuesday the City Council agreed to refund $207,613 to the owners of the still-vacant Sears and a former Macy’s — now mostly occupied by Hobby Lobby — to settle excessive taxation lawsuits they brought in recent years.
City Attorney Stephen Nick said the larger settlements reflected the big box stores losing value while they were vacant.
“In this instance we actually had properties that had gone dark, that had closed,” he said.
Other lawsuits the city has settled since the start of 2020 were from retailers that contested their active Eau Claire properties should be taxed lower. Rationale in those cases used what’s been called “dark-store theory” — including values of vacant stores in calculations to determine values of ones still in business.
In those settlements with Menards, Walmart, Sam’s Club and a south side hotel, the city refunded between 2% and 9.5% of their contested taxes.
But Oakwood Mall owner Brookfield Property Partners is getting about a 27% refund for the last three years of property taxes for the two anchor stores that experienced vacancies.
“Our review found a decrease in value for both properties that was substantial when they were going through these transitions,” Nick said.
Macy’s closed in spring 2017, though Hobby Lobby signed a lease for two-thirds of the vacated store later that year. After renovations to the building, the arts and crafts store opened in August 2018. The remaining third of the former Macy’s remains unoccupied, according to an independent appraisal the city got from Integra Realty Resources of Chicago.
While the store was closed, it was worth $2.9 million on the real estate market, according to the appraisal. When it reopened as a Hobby Lobby, its value rebounded just shy to where it was when Macy’s was in business. The city’s settlement restated the store’s value for 2019 and 2020 at $5.2 million.
Sears vacated its Eau Claire location in late 2018 as the financially strapped retail chain went through bankruptcy and closed hundreds of its stores. About 2½ years later, the store and its associated auto repair center remain vacant.
When Sears was still operating in 2018, the active retail store had a market value of almost $7.5 million, according to Integra Realty Resources. At the time, the city had the store’s value at $6.6 million for tax purposes.
After the store closed and stood empty, the independent appraisal said its value dropped to $3.9 million.
The city’s settlement adjusts the vacant Sears property’s assessed value showing the declining use in recent years. Restated slightly lower at $6 million for 2017 while the department store was open, its assessed value then decreases to $4.8 million the following year as it empties out. The vacant big box store’s assessed value then falls to $3.9 million in 2019 and slips to $3.7 million last year.
The majority of the tax refund for the two stores — $193,880 — is going to the mall’s owner, global real estate firm Brookfield Property Partners, to settle claims covering 2018 to 2020 tax years.
(Oakwood Mall’s owners — Chicago-based GGP before Brookfield acquired the company in 2018 — bought the former Macy’s in 2016 and took over the Sears building during 2018.)
Over the last three years the mall’s owners paid $707,417 in property taxes for the two anchor stores.
The remaining $13,733 tax refund authorized by the council will go to Sears for 2017 taxes it paid prior to closing its Eau Claire store in fall 2018 during the retailer’s bankruptcy. Based on its 2017 tax bill of $150,999 for the store, the settlement provides a 9% refund, which Nick noted is similar to what other retail chains got from the city in their lawsuits.
Attorneys for the stores’ owners had already signed off on the settlements, he said, prior to the City Council voting unanimously to approve them on Tuesday.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
• In a 10-1 vote, the council agreed to sell a vacant city-owned lot along Galloway Street near Birch Street to Rykey Properties for $400,000. The developer plans to build several single-family homes and small apartment buildings there with a total estimated value of $17 million. Councilman Jeremy Gragert was the lone dissenting vote.
• The council unanimously approved a long-range master plan that will guide improvements to Carson Park. However, all the individual projects contained in the plan would be subject to future council approvals and budgeting before they would actually happen.
• The council accepted a $33,600 grant from The Presto Foundation to buy three machines that remove hazardous chemicals that can get into firefighters’ gear due to materials that burn in fires.
• JCap Construction and Development’s plans for a new rental housing development along Sculy Drive in southeast Eau Claire are moving ahead after the council agreed to rezone the land for them. Slated for 8.5 acres next to the Camping World store, JCap’s plans include a group of duplexes and four-plexes.