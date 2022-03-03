EAU CLAIRE — An expansion that will roughly double the size of Eau Claire's downtown homeless shelter is slated to begin this spring.
The project consisting of an addition to and renovation of existing space at Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., is scheduled to start in late April or early May and finish around the end of 2022, according to Kevin Burch, director of housing services at La Crosse-based Catholic Charities.
“It’s a long time coming and the Eau Claire community deserves this,” he said.
The construction project got some help from the state on Wednesday with a $1.5 million grant, part of federal COVID-19 recovery funds that Gov. Tony Evers designated to help communities rebound from the pandemic.
“This grant helps us see the project through,” Burch said.
Plans for the work remain the same as they were when they gained the city Plan Commission's approval in September. While the project will increase the square footage of the building, it will not raise the normal capacity of 53 beds. Had the shelter expansion not moved forward, Burch said Catholic Charities would've reduced its usual capacity by 28 beds to allow for social distancing in the current building.
The larger shelter will allow Sojourner House to discontinue the use of bunk beds for people staying overnight and provide more space between its guests. This is intended to reduce the odds of illnesses spreading — COVID-19, the seasonal flu or others — among people staying there and provide room to comfortably handle the higher numbers they see during the depths of winter.
“Our goal is to be unbunked and socially distanced and still be able to have the capacity for overflow during extreme weather conditions,” Burch said.
During bad winter weather, often in January and February, the shelter will house more than 53 people.
This winter hasn't brought as many people in as previous ones, Burch said, and numbers at Sojourner House haven't gone over 70 people.
In contrast, last winter brought many more people to seek shelter. At the time the shelter had temporarily relocated to the former Hansen's IGA grocery store to provide adequate social distancing during that earlier stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were some nights in the winter of 2020-21 where up to 106 people sought shelter there during extreme weather, Burch said.
During this year's addition and renovation, the shelter will remain in operation.
According to plans approved by the city in September, the current shelter will be renovated, opening up the existing space to be used entirely for the separate men’s and women’s sleeping quarters and restrooms. Currently the sleeping area is smaller, since that portion of the building also includes a community room, kitchen and other support spaces.
A two-story addition — built on the front of the building atop its current parking lot — will include some of the men’s sleeping area, but also the new activity room, kitchen, changing rooms, client storage and reception area.
On the second floor of the addition, there will be office and support space for Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services, but also room for other organizations to join.