EAU CLAIRE — City officials are proposing to use $500,000 to eliminate rent costs and make it more affordable to run a daytime shelter for homeless people.
That spending is the largest part of a plan the Eau Claire City Council will review this week on how to use $1 million of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds the federal government provided to Eau Claire.
Billie Hufford, the city’s project management coordinator, worked on the proposal to buy a shelter building to replace the one currently rented by Community Haven House.
“The city thought that by providing a place, that could help with the operational costs,” she said.
The shelter now uses two-story building with basement at 502 S. Farwell St. While the location is close to bus routes, the Sojourner House nighttime shelter and other services centered around downtown, the building has drawbacks. Among those is having to staff multiple levels.
“That requires more staff than a single-story building would need,” she said.
Community Haven House is also paying $100 a day in rent for each day it is open. In addition, the current building is for sale, which creates uncertainty for how long the shelter will be able to remain in that spot.
The city has been doing preliminary investigation into potential single-story sites that could host a shelter, Hufford said. But the search for a new site hasn’t gone too deep yet, as the council’s approval to allocate funds is needed before moving forward.
The proposal for using pandemic recovery funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will be subject to a public discussion during tonight’s(Monday) council meeting before it will be voted on Tuesday afternoon.
Funding proposed for buying the building is not intended to also be used for staffing or utility costs. The city did approve allocating some of its ARPA funds last year to help the Community Haven House to stay open during one summer and three winters.
However, Hufford said the plan is to not replenish that city money to run the center.
“Once that finance option is done, there wouldn’t be operational funds,” she said.
The proposal also says the city would prefer not to own the future day shelter, instead preferring to enter into an agreement with a community partner that would own and manage the facility.
Aside from the $500,000 to buy a day center, the council will also consider another $500,000 in ARPA funds for initiatives the city manager is proposing as ways to bolster the city government’s fiscal stability.
• Difficulty hiring community service officers who handle parking enforcement has led to an estimated $300,000 in lost parking revenue this fiscal year, according to the proposal from City Manager Stephanie Hirsch. She is proposing to consolidate those duties with other positions that handle code enforcement and some customer service duties at the city and create a new Neighborhood Service Division. Hirsch is suggesting $120,000 in ARPA funds be earmarked for this effort to buy a vehicle and do some renovations to the vacant U.S. Bank drive-thru building next to City Hall to house the new division.
• Numerous studies of city issues are proposed to be done using $200,000 of the ARPA funds. Those issues include exploring partnerships to help deliver city services, studying the potential for a transportation utility, and finding revenue-neutral ways the city can retain experienced employees. Other topics are a study of trash service delivery in Eau Claire and assessing what public lands and facilities are suitable for redevelopment.
• Two software systems are budgeted for a combined total of $180,000 in the ARPA funding proposal. One would switch the city from an onerous paper-based payroll system to a more efficient electronic one. The other new system would handle asset management for the city, including a way to track progress on work orders.
Along with the $1 million contained in this latest proposal from Hirsch, the council is scheduled to vote on plans for using another $2.19 million from the city’s ARPA funds that it delayed a decision on last month.
The city was provided with a total of $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Last year the council allocated a majority of that money. Between last year’s decisions and the proposals the council is slated to vote on Tuesday, the city will have just $810,000 left to allocate.
Cities have until the end of 2024 to decide how their ARPA funds will be spent and the money must be used by the end of 2026.
Other business
Also during this week’s council meetings:
• The location for this year’s July 4 fireworks display will be subject to a public discussion tonight(Monday) before the council makes a decision during its Tuesday meeting.
• Buying the vacant U.S. Bank drive-thru at 131 S. Farwell St. — next to City Hall — for a price of $450,000 will be considered Tuesday by the council.