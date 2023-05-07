Community Haven House

Community Haven House, 502 S. Farwell St., serves as a daytime center for homeless people, namely during times when other facilities that provide shelter are closed. The Eau Claire city government is proposing to use $500,000 in pandemic recovery funds to buy a different building to serve as the daytime shelter to address operational difficulties inherent in the current location.

EAU CLAIRE — City officials are proposing to use $500,000 to eliminate rent costs and make it more affordable to run a daytime shelter for homeless people.

That spending is the largest part of a plan the Eau Claire City Council will review this week on how to use $1 million of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds the federal government provided to Eau Claire.

