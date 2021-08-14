EAU CLAIRE — Two industrial businesses based in Eau Claire are planning expansions to their facilities.
A plastic products manufacturer and a company that provides uniforms and floor mats to businesses each are proposing additions to their current buildings.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold public discussions on both projects before voting on them during a 7 p.m. meeting tonight(Monday).
Five Star Plastics would grow its existing building at 1339 Continental Dr. by nearly 50%, according to the site plan for its expansion.
The 35,154-square-foot addition would be built onto the east end of the existing 72,000-square-foot building located in Eau Claire's Sky Park Industrial Center business park.
Site plans submitted to the city show the addition will expand the current loading dock, and the new building's interior will have more manufacturing space for equipment including mechanical presses and a large overhead crane.
Construction is set to begin following approval of the plans, and the addition is scheduled for completion in spring.
Five Star Plastics’ plans also show the potential for an addition in the future that would tack another 25,272 square feet of indoor space onto the building.
Meanwhile on Eau Claire’s north side, Huebsch Services intends to increase its building’s footprint by about 25%.
Two additions totaling 14,285 square feet are planned to its existing 55,700-square-foot facility at 3605 White Ave., based on documents submitted to the city.
A letter from engineering firm Ayres Associates, which was hired to work on the project, notes that the added space is for additional machinery to help the business run more efficiently, but no new jobs are planned.
If the Plan Commission grants approval, the project is poised to start next month with one portion finishing later this year and the other in spring.
New Water Street building
A vacant tattoo parlor on Water Street would be replaced by a new two-story building with business space on the ground floor and apartments above.
Investment Realty filed a site plan with the city showing the proposed building that would replace the former Midwest Tattoo building at 434 Water St.
The ground floor would have about 1,724 square feet in commercial space while the second floor would consist of two two-bedroom apartments.
In its application, the developer included a plan for the ground floor that shows it could be used in the future as an additional dining room for the neighboring Mogie’s restaurant. However, the developer noted that the immediate plan is to market the commercial space for a tenant to lease.