EAU CLAIRE — The jobless rate fell last month in all 12 of Wisconsin's metropolitan areas, but Eau Claire led the way with a decline of 1.8 percentage points.
The unemployment rate in the Eau Claire metro area — consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties — fell to 3.9% in September after it had been at 5.7% in August, according to labor statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped from 6.1% in August to 4.7% in September.
"Looking at Wisconsin and our area in general, it's an improvement," said Scott Hodek, chief of DWD's Office of Economic Advisers. "Things have been moving in the right direction since we pretty much bottomed out in April."
The change in the Eau Claire metro area marked a continuation of the rate's downward trajectory after peaking at 12.3% in April early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, September's rate was slightly below the 4.2% registered in February — the month before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
Still, the preliminary September jobless rate is 1.3 percentage points higher than the 2.6% rate recorded the same month a year earlier.
The number of people reporting for work in the Eau Claire metro area hit 81,500 in September, up 400 from August but down 5,800 from September 2019.
The leisure and hospitality industry has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, Hodek said, referring to DWD statistics showing the number of jobs in that industry in the metro area plummeted from 8,200 in February to 2,300 in April. The industry's September total of 4,200 was still down almost 50% from February.
"We've recovered a lot of jobs very quickly, but the rest of the recovery probably won't be as fast, as we likely will continue to see some drag from the virus," Hodek said, noting that surveys show some people will continue to be cautious about going to businesses and resuming normal spending levels.
Unemployment rates also declined in all of Wisconsin's 33 largest cities last month, including a 1.8 percentage point decrease in Eau Claire to 3.9%, which was the third lowest among those cities.
Among west-central Wisconsin counties, Clark County posted the lowest September jobless rate — 2.8% — which ranked No. 2 among the state's 72 counties behind only Kewaunee County. Pepin County ranked seventh with an unemployment rate of 3.3%. Jackson County's rate of 7.3% ranked 68th but still was down from 9.1% in August.
September jobless rates in other regional counties were: Barron, 3.7%; Buffalo, 4.8%; Chippewa, 4%; Dunn, 3.6%; Eau Claire, 3.9%; Pierce, 4.6%; Rusk, 4.2%; St. Croix, 4.8%; and Trempealeau, 4.6%.