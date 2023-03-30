EAU CLAIRE — A row of older rental houses along Chippewa Street are proposed to be replaced by two apartment buildings, part of a trend seen in recent years as large landlords redevelop an Eau Claire area popular with college students.
Investment Realty, 224 Water St., intends to raze five homes on the south side of the 400 block of Chippewa Street in June to make way for the new buildings, according to plans the Eau Claire company filed with the city.
“The current housing is primarily student rental housing and the proposed apartments will be marketed exclusively to students at current market rates,” the real estate developer’s plan states.
Pending approval of the plans, construction of the new apartment buildings is expected to begin this summer and finish in spring 2024.
The buildings will both be divided into six apartments. Each of those apartments will have four bedrooms. That amounts to a total of 48 bedrooms between the two new buildings, which online property records indicates is more than double what the houses that will be replaced contain. According to city property records, the five homes currently there have a total of 21 bedrooms among them.
Those records also show that all of the homes are over a century old, with the oldest of them being built in 1881.
The new apartment buildings will stand two stories tall, but also have a below-grade level as well. Off-street parking for tenants will be provided by a paved lot planned between the two buildings.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission is scheduled to review Investment Realty’s plans during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting in the council chamber at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Ned Noel, the city’s senior planner, noted this latest proposal to redevelop housing in the Historic Randall Park Neighborhood follows similar projects by Investment Realty and fellow Eau Claire landlord JCap Real Estate.
Those projects have been along Chippewa Street in a part of the neighborhood that the city sees becoming gradually denser over time. That corridor is zoned for a mix of residential buildings, taking into account the houses that have long been there and the new apartment buildings going up.
“It’s recognizing areas are diverse, transitioning due to the age of structures and real estate demand,” Noel said.
A large part of the lasting demand for housing in that part of the neighborhood is that it is a short walk to the nearby UW-Eau Claire campus, making the area popular among student renters.
Other businessAlso during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting:
• A 76-unit apartment complex is planned for 3.8 acres of vacant land at 4600 London Road, just south of Laundry Express Laundromat on Eau Claire’s south side. Spread across four buildings, there will be efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. To rezone the land from its current commercial designation to high-density residential use, it will first seek approval from the Plan Commission and then later go to the City Council.
• Also on the south side, a new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is planned for a vacant lot on the north side of Damon Street, between London Road and Highway 93. The site plan for that 1,400-square-foot building and its drive-thru is seeking the Plan Commission’s approval.
