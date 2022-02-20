EAU CLAIRE — Instead of recapping Eau Claire’s successes and challenges from just the past year, the State of the City address looked back 150 years as well.
With the city marking its sesquicentennial in 2022, Friday morning’s State of the City address made numerous nods to Eau Claire’s founding and how it will be commemorated.
“There will be numerous celebrations throughout Eau Claire celebrating our sesquicentennial over these next few months,” City Council President Terry Weld said in the annual speech delivered to an Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce gathering.
In March 1872, three separate logging villages located around the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers were incorporated to create the City of Eau Claire.
“Happy 150th birthday, Eau Claire,” Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said during the speech.
During Friday’s presentation, a video contrasted life during the city’s foundation to today, but leaders also noted that core values of the late 1800s are still evident in Eau Claire.
“They say history repeats itself,” Solberg said.
A desire for open public spaces in the 19th century led to the creation of numerous parks in Eau Claire in the decades that followed, including active living amenities and a second skate park plaza currently planned in the city. Public transportation has gone from trains and trolleys in Eau Claire’s early years to a city bus system that will open a new downtown transfer center this year and the area’s growing network of recreational trails. The city’s current push to foster more affordable housing was likened to lodging that logging businesses ran and boarding houses in the 1870s when Eau Claire needed accommodations for workers in the booming lumber industry.
While many of the values remain intact, there were also many advances made since Eau Claire’s formation that were also mentioned.
“A lot has changed in the last 150 years,” Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said in a short video.
Life expectancy for people back then was into their late 30s in the U.S., while it is now into the late 70s.
Giese cited advancements in science and health, as well as public improvements leading to safer drinking water and better sanitation as leading reasons for why people live longer.
She also recapped the public health challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, adding that it is still an important topic.
“It has been a long and challenging two years and we have asked much of you in that time,” Weld said.
Speaking to a room full of local civic and business leaders on Friday morning at Pablo Center at the Confluence, Weld noted how nice it is to be face-to-face with a large group.
“Hopefully this continues to grow and grow and grow,” he said.
For the past two years, city government meetings have been conducted virtually with some officials there in-person but others and the general public participating via online videoconference systems.
While not declaring an end to the pandemic yet, Weld ended the speech by urging residents to reintroduce themselves to the world around them, reach out to neighbors and get involved in a cause they’re passionate about.
“I encourage all of you in finding a way to make a difference,” he said.
Friday’s presentation also gave a preview of the city’s projects scheduled this year.
Among those are remodeling an older fire station, upgrading the municipal wellfield, conducting a regional housing supply study and discussing how to use federal COVID-19 recovery funds provided to Eau Claire. A potential referendum to allow the city to exceed state-imposed caps on property tax increases for rising operational costs will also be the subject of upcoming discussions, Weld said.